They say that signing the biggest players does not guarantee success in soccer. And while it is true that money is not the only criterion for success, we cannot overlook the fact that the richest clubs have far greater chances of bagging silverware at the end of the season. Manchester City, for example, have shown how far a team can go if a competent manager gets the complete authority to sign the players that fit in his system, no matter the price tag.

Below, we will take a look at Manchester City and nine other clubs that have splurged millions to assemble the best possible squads. As per the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable squads in the world:

#10 Tottenham Hotspur: €747.6 Million ($789.91 Million)

Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur currently have the 10th most valuable squad in the world. Their 29-man squad is currently valued at an impressive €747.6 million ($789.91 million).

New signing James Maddison, 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Cristian Romero, and skipper Heung-min Son are Spurs’ three-most valuable players. Maddison’s market value sits at €70 million ($73.96 million), while Romero and Son’s are at €60 million ($63.40 million) and €50 million ($52.83 million), respectively.

#9 Barcelona: €862 Million ($910.8 Million)

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have claimed the ninth spot, courtesy of their €862 million ($910.8 million) valuation. With just 21 players on their roster, the Blaugrana have the shallowest squad on the list.

Carrying a market value of €100 million ($105.6 million), Pedri is Barca’s most valuable player. The next two positions are occupied by Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, who are both rated at €90 million ($95.1 million).

#8 Liverpool: €877.3 Million ($926.9 Million)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have the fifth-most valuable squad in the English Premier League, with the accumulated valuation of their 26-man squad sitting at €877.3 million ($926.9 million).

Left-winger Luis Díaz, central midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, and right-wing phenomenon Mohamed Salah are the three most valuable players at the Reds’ disposal. The Colombian carries a tag of €75 million ($79.25 million), while Szoboszlai and Salah are valued at €70 million ($73.96 million) and €65 million ($68.68 million), respectively.

#7 Manchester United: €877.3 Million ($926.9 Million)

The most successful team in the division, Manchester United, have the seventh-most valuable squad on the planet. Their 31-player squad is rated at €877.3 million ($926.9 million).

Skipper Bruno Fernandes is the Red Devils’ most valuable player. As per Transfermarkt, the Portugal international’s market value stands at €75 million ($79.25 million). Marcus Rashford (€75 million – $79.25 million) and Rasmus Hojlund (€65 million – $68.68 million) are the second and third names on the list.

#6 Bayern Munich: €947.95 Million ($1.001 Billion)

German champions Bayern Munich have captured the sixth spot on the list, thanks to their lofty €947.95 million ($1.001 billion) valuation. Thomas Tuchel’s side have 24 players on their roster this season.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane and Kopa Trophy contender Jamal Musiala are both valued at €110 million ($116.23 million), making them the joint-most valuable players at the club. Defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose market value stands at €75 million ($79.25 million), is Bayern’s third-most valuable player.

#5 Chelsea: €999 Million ($1.06 Billion)

Chelsea have the third-most valuable squad in the Premier League. The Blues’ 30-man squad is valued at €999 million ($1.06 billion) by Transfermarkt.

Flaunting a price tag of €90 million ($95.1 million), Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s most valuable player. The next two positions are occupied by sharpshooter Christopher Nkunku and Argentina’s World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez. Both players are rated at €80 million ($84.53 million).

#4 Real Madrid: €1.03 Billion ($1.09 Billion)

European royalty Real Madrid are the fourth team on the list, with the accumulated valuation of their 23-man sitting at €1.03 billion ($1.09 billion).

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, who won the Kopa Trophy and the Socrates Award, respectively, at the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, are Los Blancos’ most valuable players. Both youngsters are rated at a whopping €150 million ($158.49 million). Fede Valverde and Rodrygo are also in the $100 million club, with the pair valued at $105.66 million each.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain: €1.07 Billion ($1.13 Billion)

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s 29-man squad is rated at a cool €1.07 billion ($1.13 billion), allowing them to clinch the third spot on the list.

Needless to say, superstar Kylian Mbappe is their most valuable player. The 24-year-old, who came third in the 2023 Ballon d’Or race, carries a price tag of €180 million ($190.19 million). New signing Randal Kolo Muani (€80 million – $84.53 million) is second on the list, while the third spot is occupied by skipper Marquinhos (€65 million – $68.68 million).

#2 Arsenal: €1.10 Billion ($1.16 Billion)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have the second-most valuable squad in the world. Their 25-man squad is rated at a whopping €1.10 billion ($1.16 billion).

The Gunners, who came second in the Premier League race last season, are hoping to go the distance this term. For them to attain their goal, their three most valuable players, Bukayo Saka (€120 million – $120.79 million), Declan Rice (€100 million – $105.66 million), and Martin Odegaard (€90 million – $95.09 million)must fire on all cylinders from start to finish.

#1 Manchester City: €1.26 Billion ($1.33 Billion)

Last season’s Treble winners, Manchester City sit at the summit, with a massive €1.26 billion ($1.33 billion) squad valuation. The Cityzens have 24 players on their star-studded roster.

Ballon d’Or 2023 runners-up Erling Haaland is valued at €180 million ($190.19 million), making him City’s most prized asset. Phil Foden (€110 million-$116.23 million) and Rodri (€100 million – $105.66 million) are the second and third names on the rankings.