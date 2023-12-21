Soccer

“It’s a very difficult question” – Pablo Sarabia Struggles To Pick The Best Between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Neymar

Sushan Chakraborty
Spain international Pablo Sarabia has said it is incredibly difficult to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe as they are all incredible players.

Sarabia Has Played Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe

Sarabia is one of the lucky few players to work alongside both Messi and Ronaldo. The Wolverhampton Wanderers right-winger was at Real Madrid, albeit with the Castilla side, until 2011, where he got to see the Portuguese up close.

After successful stints at Getafe and Sevilla, Sarabia joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July 2019. Having played with Neymar and Mbappe for a couple of years, Sarabia was loaned out to Sporting CP in August 2021 — the same summer Messi moved to Paris. Sarabia, however, returned to the Parc des Princes for the 2022-23 season, which allowed him to play alongside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Sarabia struck up quite a partnership with Mbappe, combining for seven goals in 63 matches. He also played 52 matches with Neymar, linking up for a goal, and shared the pitch with Messi a total of eight times.

Ex-PSG Man Lauds Greatness Of Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar

Having played alongside such world-class players, Sarabia was naturally asked to rank them. Instead of giving a straightforward answer, the Premier League star chose to outline their strengths, explaining how privileged he felt to share the pitch with them.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sarabia said:

It’s amazing because it’s a dream to play with these players. I learned a lot because when you’re training with these team-mates, these players, it’s incredible. The goals, the assists, it’s very important to try to learn in this moment and in training every day. They’re amazing players. Outside the pitch these are very good people and because of this it’s a reference for me and I want to translate [that] to my son also.

When pressed to rank Ronaldo, Messi, and others, Sarabia added:

It’s a very difficult question. It’s Cristiano because his mindset is totally incredible. It’s very hard. Neymar, his ability to be different than the other players, it’s possible to do everything, I’ve never seen anything like it. He has a lot of quality with the ball, it’s incredible. With Messi, everyone knows his capacity, the ability to score, to find the solution.

With 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them, Ronaldo and Messi are the two greatest players of this generation. Both superstars are firmly on the wrong side of 30, but given how well they have been maintaining their mental and physical health, they look capable enough to keep playing for a few more years.

