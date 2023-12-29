It is official. As of Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons now have the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history, and are one game away from having the most consecutive losses overall of any team, ever.

When Will The Pistons Win An NBA Game?

BREAKING: The Detroit Pistons’ losing streak extends to 28 games pic.twitter.com/UeRINfhYgT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 29, 2023

Having last won a game on October 28th, the Pistons are losers of 28 games in a row. They actually started the season with a 2-1 record, but have lost every contest since, a stretch that has spanned from before Halloween and is threatening to last into the New Year. They are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league and don’t take many of them. Detroit leads the league in fouls committed and give up the second-most turnovers of any squad.

They were on the cusp of breaking the streak on Thursday, against the top team in the NBA no less. The Celtics came into the game against the Pistons as 16.5 point favorites, tied for the largest mark for any opponent since the streak began. But Detroit came out hot, working their way up to a shocking 19-point halftime lead, and even became the in-game betting favorites at -250.

But the same old Pistons showed up in the second half. They were outscored by 35-16 in the third quarter alone, as Boston was able to close the gap entirely and tie the game after just one frame. The margin stayed the same after the fourth quarter, as Detroit went into overtime for the first time all season, but they simply ran out of gas. The Celtics outscored the Pistons 20-14 in the extra frame, pushing the losing streak to historic levels.

Oddsmakers Think Next Game Will Be Streak-Breaker

The Pistons have now lost 28-straight games. They were up 19 at the half 😳 pic.twitter.com/NEcxkr43Uw — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 29, 2023

When will they win their next NBA game? How does their upcoming schedule look?

According to BetOnline, the game that has the shortest odds to be the one in which Detroit snaps the streak is the next one. They will take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, and while it certainly won’t be a 16.5 point spread, the Pistons will certainly be underdogs. The selection is listed at +160, with the next-shortest odds being the January 3rd game against the Utah Jazz (+475). They’ll play the Rockets between now and then, which comes in at +600.

After the game against the Raptors, the Pistons will play their next four games on the road. After playing Houston and Utah, they’ll travel out west to take on the Warriors and Nuggets to end the first week of January.