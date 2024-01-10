NBA: What The Kawhi Leonard Extension Means For Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers are opening up a brand-new arena to start the 2024-25 NBA season, and they were hoping to have their stars in place when they move into their new digs this coming October. There have been questions surrounding the futures of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and whether they would enter the back ends of their careers as members of the Clippers. But the latter got a deal done on Wednesday, and Los Angeles has locked up one of its two biggest names for the near future.

NBA: Expect Paul George To See Money Similar To Kawhi Leonard’s

Good Morning, #ClipperNation 🖐️ We’ve signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/aBDJpHwEn0 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 10, 2024

Leonard was scheduled to have a player option after the current season. It would have been the final year of his contract with the Clippers, and opting in would have netted him just shy of $49 million for what could have been his final year in Los Angeles.

But instead of exercising the option, Leonard negotiated a new contract instead. The two sides came to an agreement on Wednesday morning on a 3-year extension worth a reported $152 million, locking Leonard in until he is 36 years old and likely in the twilight of his career.

Leonard will be getting a slight raise on the player option that he could have signed, as he will reportedly make $52 million the first year, and then $50 million per for the final two.

Clippers Want Their Stars Locked In For Their Big Move

The Clippers extension talks with Paul George are ongoing and organization continues to want to get both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources tell ESPN. For now, Leonard has agreed on a new deal in a season that he’s been healthy and highly productive. https://t.co/wCOhfrJxrp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2024

So what does it all mean for Paul George? Based on the way the team has dealt with its two stars in the past few years, it means that he’ll probably receive the same contract. Both players made the same amount of money last season and this, given that they are essentially in the same part of their careers and have capitalized on max contracts in recent seasons.

While there has been no report of George being close to a deal, it is widely known that he and the Clippers have been in negotiations, and the team wants to align both of their big name players as they move into their new place for next season. There likely isn’t a big rush as George has until the summer to make a decision on his option, but Leonard’s deal has certainly set the bar and will simplify the talks if anything.

After going through some hard times at the start of the season, the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA since the start of December. They are currently 23-13 and sitting alone in 4th place in the Western Conference.