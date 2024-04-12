In 2023-24, the Timberwolves have two games left this season. That includes their game tonight at home vs. the Atlanta Hawks. For their last 18 games, the team has been without big man Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s missed over a month due to a tear in his left meniscus. Towns needed surgery to repair his knee.

Luckily, the four-time all-star has worked hard to get back on the court with his teammates. Towns has been trending in the right direction and Timberwolves fans love to hear that. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 28-year-old is expected to make his return tonight vs. the Hawks. That’s at least two games Towns can get playing time in before the playoffs begin.

Karl-Anthony Towns will return for Minnesota on Friday barring a setback

Minnesota All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make his return vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Towns was upgraded to questionable for game. https://t.co/Z7Z1DM0JS4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2024



Since March 4, Karl-Anthony Towns has been out with a tear in his left meniscus. He had a small procedure done in early March and has been working to get back on the court. In total, Towns has missed 18 games in a row for the Timberwolves. Before the injury, Towns was playing at a high level for Minnesota. He’s averaging (22.1) points, (8.4) rebounds, and (3.0) assists per game. Additionally, his (.423) three-point percentage is the highest of his career. Not surprising from a big man who’s won the three-point contest in the past.

The Timberwolves have been one of the most intriguing teams all season long. Minnesota has elite talent on both sides of the ball. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns can take over for the team on offense. While Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels can hone in on the defensive end. Last season, the Timberwolves made the playoffs as the 8th seed and lost in five games to the Nuggets. As the two-seed in the West, Minnesota has higher playoff expectations in 2024. Getting Karl-Anthony Towns back for the postseason is massive for the team.

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns will return from injury tomorrow against the Hawks, per @ShamsCharania HERE WE GO. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o9dChnVtV2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 11, 2024



Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert make up one of the top frontcourts in all of the NBA. The two players offer extremely different skill sets and that’s what makes the tandem work so well. Towns is more of an offensive player and has averaged 20+ points per game in seven of his eight professional seasons. On the flip side, Rudy Gobert is a defensive specialist and is one of the best shotblockers in the NBA. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and is going to win his fourth award in 2023-24. Can the pair of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert help carry the Timberwolves in the postseason?