Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League, with the Blue Army having lifted five titles so far. Their latest IPL crown came in 2020 when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final by five wickets.

However, Mumbai even failed to make it to the playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the points table. They were inconsistent throughout the campaign and despite winning three of their final four matches, failed to progress to the next stage.

The 2020 champions will now be aiming to win their sixth IPL crown this year and look very capable of performing this feat considering the talents in their ranks. They have brought in some exciting new faces in the guise of Ishan Kishan, Tim David and and Dewald Brevis while they have also retained star players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard in the squad.

Mumbai splashed a whopping Rs 15.25 crore to sign Ishan Kishan who has scored 1452 runs so far in the tournament at an impressive 136 strike rate. While Tim David cost them a hefty Rs 8.2 crore.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their first match of IPL 2022 on March 27 when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

March 27: vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 6: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 9: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 13: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 21: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 9: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 21: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium