Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News ipl mumbai indians full schedule all matches date time and venue

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

Updated

26 mins ago

on

tata IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League, with the Blue Army having lifted five titles so far. Their latest IPL crown came in 2020 when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final by five wickets.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

However, Mumbai even failed to make it to the playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the points table. They were inconsistent throughout the campaign and despite winning three of their final four matches, failed to progress to the next stage.

The 2020 champions will now be aiming to win their sixth IPL crown this year and look very capable of performing this feat considering the talents in their ranks. They have brought in some exciting new faces in the guise of Ishan Kishan, Tim David and and Dewald Brevis while they have also retained star players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard in the squad.

Mumbai splashed a whopping Rs 15.25 crore to sign Ishan Kishan who has scored 1452 runs so far in the tournament at an impressive 136 strike rate. While Tim David cost them a hefty Rs 8.2 crore.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their first match of IPL 2022 on March 27 when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

March 27: vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 6: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 9: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 13: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 21: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 9: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 21: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens