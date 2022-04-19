Countries
Home News ipl 2022 match 31 lsg vs rcb preview and prediction

IPL 2022, Match 31: LSG vs RCB – Preview and Prediction

Updated

40 mins ago

on

ipl

The IPL 2022 action continues on Tuesday as Lucknow Super Giants square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

LSG are currently third in the standings, having secured four victories from six matches.

The IPL debutants won their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, with skipper KL Rahul hitting a superb century to provide a vital contribution.

Avesh Khan also played a key role in helping LSG to win by 23 runs, with the 25-year-old claiming three scalps.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers will enter Tuesday’s clash on the back of a 16 runs victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik played a blistering 66-off-34 balls knock to power RCB to 190 runs target, with good contributions from Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed.

DC made a good start through Prithvi Shaw and David Warner but they consistently lost wickets to ultimately fall short by 16 runs in their chase.

RCB are currently fourth in the table, having eight points from six matches.

LSG vs RCB Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants boast some highly talented players in their ranks, including KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Avesh Khan. These players can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. However, there is also no dearth of quality in the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore who have the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Both teams look almost equally matched but we are backing RCB to win this encounter on Tuesday.

