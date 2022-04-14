Countries
IPL 2022, Match 24: RR vs GT – Preview and Prediction

The exciting matches of the IPL 2022 continues on Thursday as Rajasthan Royals square off with Gujarat Titans at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

RR are currently leading the points table, having secured three victories from their four matches so far in the tournament.

The Sanju Samson-led side made an impressive start to the season by claiming back-to-back victories in their first two IPL games.

They suffered a setback at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore last week but bounced back against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday to move back to the top of the standings.

RR successfully defended their 166 runs target but it was a very close encounter that saw LSG ultimately falling short by only three runs.

On the other hand, new entrants Gujarat Titans made a spectacular start to the season, winning all their first three matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

However, their winning streak ended on Monday when the SunRisers Hyderabad outclassed them by eight wickets.

With Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma providing a solid opening partnership, SRH comfortably chased down the 163 runs target posted by GT.

RR vs GT Prediction

Both sides have hugely talented players in their ranks and an exciting match is expected at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday. Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler is currently the tournament’s top run-getter with 218 to his name. While Shubman Gill has been the most impressive batsman for GT in the IPL 2022, with the 22-year-old hitting 187 runs so far.

But overall, RR seems to have a better team combination and we are backing them to win today’s match.

