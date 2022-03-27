Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News ipl 2022 gujarat titans full schedule all matches date time and venue

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

Updated

10 seconds ago

on

IPL Trophy 1

Gujarat Titans are set to make their IPL debut with star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain and former cricketer Ashish Nehra as their coach. They are based in Ahmedabad and owned by equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

The Hardik Pandya-led side will play their first match on March 28 against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Titans have roped in some highly talented players by splashing hefty sums during the mega auction. They secured the services of Lockie Ferguson for Rs 10 crore and have also brought in the likes of Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami in their squad. Gujarat clearly have a big bowling strength with such big stars in their ranks.

However, we probably won’t be able to say the same thing about their batting which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. The Titans received a big blow a few weeks earlier when Jason Roy pulled out of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. They still have reliable batters in Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade while for big-hitting, Pandya, David Miller and Tewatia can all be depended to perform. But overall, Gujarat’s batting line-up don’t look very impressive.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

March 28: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 2: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 8: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 11: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 14: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 17: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium Pune

April 23: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 27: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 3: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 15: vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 19: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens