NBA

In his last 17 games, Golden States Jonathan Kuminga is averaging (20.4) points

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic

Through 47 games this season, the Warriors are 22-25. They are coming off a 109-98 win vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Steph Curry and the Warriors are currently 12th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would miss the playoffs. Luckily, there is still a lot of basketball left to be played and Golden State is only 1.5 games back from the 10th seed. 

Despite the team not being above .500, there have still been positives for the Warriors in 2023-24. Over their last 15-20 games, PF Jonathan Kuminga has been on a scoring tear. He’s finally starting to play like a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. The Warriors hope Kuminga can keep this up for the rest of this season. Kuminga has been a reliable secondary scorer for the Warriors after Steph Curry as of lately.

Jonathan Kuminga is playing the best basketball of his young career over his last 17 games


A little over a month ago, it seemed like Jonathan Kuminga was not on good terms with head coach Stever Kerr. At least that’s how the media portrayed it. The 21-year-old was putting up big numbers, but Kerr left him on the bench in crucial moments. Reports began to say that Kerr no longer believed in what Kuminga could do for the Warriors. However, that simply was not true.

Since that so-called falling out, Kuminga has been on an absolute year for the Warriors. Over his last 17 games, he’s averaging (20.4) points, (6.1) rebounds, and a (.651) true shooting percentage. There’s no question that Kuminga is currently playing the best basketball of his career. He joined a veteran Warriors squad in 2021-22 who won the NBA Finals. Over his first two years with the Warriors, Kuminga averaged (9.6) points per game. He’s increased that number to (15.4) in 2023-24.


His points, rebounds, and minutes per game are all new career highs for Kuminga. He’s finally starting to put it all together for the Warriors in 2023-24. Kuminga looks like a player the team can build around once their big three splits up. If he can continue to play well, the 21-year-old could become an unquestioned starter. We’ll have to see how the rest of the season plays out for Kuminga.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA

LATEST In his last 17 games, Golden States Jonathan Kuminga is averaging (20.4) points

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
Khris Middleton Bucks pic
NBA
Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton (ankle) could miss time for Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024

At 33-18 this season, the Bucks are 3rd in the Eastern Conference as the all-star break approaches. Milwaukee fired head coach Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 start to the season…

Simone Fontecchio Jazz pic
NBA
The Celtics are looking at three players for depth ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024

At 38-12 this season, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA by four games. The trades that Boston made this offseason have proved to be beneficial moves…

Nic Claxton Nets pic
NBA
Sources say the Brooklyn Nets are not looking to trade Nic Claxton before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
1989170292.0
NBA
NBA: The Clippers Are Now The #1 Team In The Western Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 07 2024
65c2958086505.image
NBA
NBA: 76ers Announce That Joel Embiid Could Be Out Until At Least The Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 07 2024
rsz 18709330000
NBA
NBA: Just A Half-Game Separates The Top 4 Teams In The Western Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top