Warriors: Steph Curry & Draymond Green Are Far Better When Klay Thompson Is Out

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Golden State Warriors have come to a crossroads regarding the future of their “big 3”. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been together since 2012, and have enjoyed one of the most successful runs that we have seen in recent NBA history. But it seems as though Father Time is catching up to them and their dwindling championship aspirations, as the latter two have been far less effective for the team than in years’ past.

Warriors Are Far Better With Thompson Off The Court

While Green’s scoring numbers and general statistical output are down, there is no denying the positive impact that he has on Curry when the two share the floor. But when Thompson joins them, their winning percentage takes a serious dive. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Warriors are 36-34 when the trio is together in action, a winning percentage of 51.4%. But when Thompson is out, the duo of Curry and Green has a record of 33-8, a percentage of 80.4%.

It has been a few years since Klay Thompson was considered an elite two-way player and a perennial All-Star. He had a better shooting season in 2022-23, raising a 3-point percentage that had taken a dip the year prior, but things are even worse for both he and the Warriors this time around. In 44 games played so far this season, Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, his lowest mark since 2012-13, his second year in the league. His 37.4% clip from 3-point range is easily the lowest of his career, and off-nights are becoming a regular occurrence.

Thompson’s Future Is Unclear

His future hangs in the balance, and there is a chance that Thompson is entering his final days as a member of the Warriors. Golden State is paying out $43 million for him for this season alone, and the production no longer comes close to matching the money. To complicate matters, he is in the final season of a 5-year contract, and it is thought that he will be asking for far more in free agency than the Warriors are willing to give him.

But something has to give for Golden State. Curry has struggled to keep them afloat so far this season, and they are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record. And while they have a serious hill to climb to get back into contention, they surely aren’t punting on the current campaign with Curry still playing at a highly productive level.

That would mean bringing in a new piece via trade before this week’s trade deadline, and the Warriors would obviously have to give up assets in return for whomever they potentially bring in. Andrew Wiggins has been floated as a name that would likely be involved in a trade, but don’t be surprised to see Thompson as the first of the “big 3” to depart from the dynasty.

Feb 05 2024
