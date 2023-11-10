Soccer

“I’m sure he’s lost it” – Alan Brazil Claims Manchester United Stars Are Not Playing For Ten Hag, Sends Sack Warning Before Luton Town Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

TalkSPORT presenter and former Manchester United player Alan Brazil has warned Erik ten Hag he could lose his job if his team fail to beat Luton Town this weekend. He further claimed that Ten Hag had lost the dressing room and the players were not rooting for him.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag is under insurmountable pressure at the moment, with a series of unflattering results tossing his future up in the air. The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League rankings and sit at the bottom of their Champions League group. Additionally, they have crashed out of the Carabao Cup, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Round Of 16.

Alan Brazil Believes Ten Hag Could Be Sacked If Manchester United Can’t Beat Luton

Fresh off an upsetting 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League, Manchester United will host Luton Town in an important Premier League game on Saturday (November 11). And Brazil believes Ten Hag could lose his job his the Mancunians fail to get the better of the newly promoted visitors this weekend.

On talkSPORT, he said (via Metro):

Manchester United have to beat Luton, if they don’t Ten Hag is gone. 

He’s a goner. He won’t go from what I hear before December. But after December 1 he’s in big danger. I don’t think it’s going to happen until after December so I’m talking about financial (reasons).

Worryingly for Man United, Luton are coming into the game on the back of an impressive 1-1 draw with fourth-placed Liverpool. Another gritty display at Old Trafford is not out of the realm of possibility.

Brazil also added that Manchester United players were not pulling for the Dutchman anymore, making his job even more complicated.

He concluded by saying:

I’ve nothing against Ten Hag but I honestly believe they’re not playing for him and I think he’s lost the dressing room. I’m sure he’s lost it.”

Rasmus Hojlund Backs Under Fire Ten Hag

Center-forward Rasmus Hojlund supported Ten Hag following United’s defeat at Copenhagen, questioning Brazil’s theory. The forward lauded his manager and said every player in the dressing room supported him.

Hojlund said:

[Ten Hag is] A really good coach. He cares about every single detail and he helps me a lot, gives me a lot of confidence and supports me.

I think every player in the dressing room supports him. I hope it is just a matter of time [before United will be successful].

Hojlund was United’s brightest spot in the defeat to the Danish outfit, with him pitching in with two first-half goals before Marcus Rashford’s dismissal.

