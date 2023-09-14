Soccer

“I’m not worried about (Klopp leaving)” – Danny Murphy Names ‘Perfect’ Candidate To Become Next Liverpool Coach

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has said that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is the perfect man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Since bringing Klopp to Merseyside in 2015, Liverpool have won every single trophy there is. The German helped the Reds to the Champions League trophy in 2019, the Premier League title in 2020, and the FA Cup in 2022, amongst other honors, emerging as one of the most successful coaches in the club’s history.

Following Hansi Flick’s dismissal as Germany’s manager on Saturday (September 9), calls have been made to appoint Klopp as his successor. Klopp’s agent, however, has declared that his client has no intention of leaving Liverpool until his contract expires in June 2026.

Murphy Believes De Zerbi Is Liverpool Material

Despite the agent’s statement, talkSPORT entertained the idea of a post-Klopp Liverpool, with guest Murphy stating that he had the perfect man for the job. The former English midfielder said (via GOAL):

I’ve got the answer, so I’m not worried about (Klopp leaving). I think De Zerbi is perfect. He’ll be ready then (to take over). I think he plays great football, he looks a strong character, he’s learning his trade in this league with Brighton and doing it superbly well. I don’t see a better candidate.

Things change in football really quickly. So, the flavor of the month might be someone else this time next year,” said the former England international. “But I think he’s (De Zerbi) the real deal. There is something about him. After meeting him as well, (I can say) he’s got real gravitas. A real presence. And I love the way his teams play.

He concluded by saying:

But I can’t see Klopp going for some time yet. He’s got this new influx of players, and he seems enthused by Liverpool’s start (to the season) and the promising start of some of the new signings.

Di Zerbi Has Been Excellent For Brighton

While he is still waiting for his first trophy in England, Di Zerbi has been nothing short of spectacular for Brighton. Under his tutelage, the Seagulls have not only played eye-catching football but have also been commendably effective. Since taking the job in September last year, Di Zerbi has managed Brighton 43 times, helping them to 22 wins and seven draws.

Brighton secured a highly impressive sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season. They have gotten off to a stunning start this season as well, securing three wins in four league games.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
