Soccer

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich – Super Sub Joselu Seals Mesmeric Comeback Win For All-Whites

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich
Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid enjoyed another euphoric Champions League night on Wednesday (May 8), as they came from behind to seal a thrilling 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Having beaten the Bavarians 4-3 on aggregate, Los Blancos will play Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Bayern Munich’s Bolt From The Blue

Real Madrid had a clear gameplan from the first minute on Wednesday; they wanted to blast their way into the final, not crawl through. Led by the sensational Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid mounted attack after attack after attack, keeping Manuel Neuer and his backline under pressure. Vinicius struck the post in the 13th minute and Rodrygo could not steer the rebound out of the goalkeeper’s reach. In the 40th minute, the jet-heeled left-winger aimed to find the inside of the far post with a curling free kick, but Neuer tipped it behind out of play.

Los Blancos upped the ante in the second 45, with an even hungrier Vinicius Jr. taking the fight to Joshua Kimmich on the left flank. The Brazilian toyed with the German throughout the second half, creating chance after chance after breezing past him. However, despite their supremacy, Los Merengues found themselves a goal down in the 68th minute, thanks to a sensational outside-the-box piledriver from Alphonso Davies.

Receiving the ball on the left, the versatile full-back charged toward Antonio Rudiger before cutting inside and finding the inside netting with an unstoppable strike. With the clock ticking down, Madrid needed a reply and fast.

An Epic Real Madrid Comeback

Bayern Munich players took their sweet time getting on with the game after the goal, while manager Thomas Tuchel made some defensive changes to preserve their slender lead. He took Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Harry Kane off, giving Carlo Ancelotti the license to go on the offensive. The Real Madrid manager grabbed the opportunity with both hands and brought Luka Modric (69′), Eduardo Camavinga (69′), Brahim Diaz (81′), and Joselu (81′) into the game.

The ultra-attacking strategy paid off handsomely in the 88th minute. Vinicius Jr. stung Neuer’s palms with a powerful strike, which the legendary goalkeeper failed to hold. Joselu reacted the quickest to the opportunity and put away the loose ball from point-blank range, restoring parity for Madrid. As Bayern scrambled to find control, the home team struck for the second time on the night only a couple of minutes later, with Joselu tapping home Rudiger’s delivery from close range. The referee initially ruled the goal out for offside but overturned it after a swift review.

A Dash Of Controversy

The referee initially added nine of added time, but due to the VAR review, signaled for an additional couple of minutes. However, with players clashing and tumbling all over the pitch, the referee allowed play to continue for a few extra minutes. In the 13th minute of added time, Matthijs de Ligt had the ball in the Real Madrid net. But before he could receive the ball from Thomas Muller and turn it in, the referee blew the whistle for offside, prompting players to stop the play. Madrid players, including goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made no attempts to stop De Ligt from scoring.

Bayern fans argued the referee should have allowed play to go on or consulted VAR after the ball went in. However, since the whistle went off before the goal, the VAR could not intervene. Tuchel, Muller, and De Ligt complained vociferously after the whistle, but Madrid, having booked their second final three years, continued celebrating well into the night.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST “People at times underestimate all those points” – Jamie Carragher & Thierry Henry Speculate Why Champions League Finalist Jadon Sancho Flopped At Manchester United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Have Concrete Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are keen on signing Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian in the summer transfer window. According to Romano, the Blues have been in talks with…

PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“I didn’t do enough” – Kylian Mbappe Shoulders Blame For PSG’s UEFA Champions League Defeat Against Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted he did not play well enough in the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Borussia Dortmund. His comments came after the German…

UEFA Champions League Logo
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Top 5 Managers With Most Semi-Final Qualifications
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Second Leg
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
PSG Have The Highest Wage Bill In Europe
Soccer
“We are all a team and everyone plays a part” – PSG Boss Luis Enrique Urges Kylian Mbappe To Defend Ahead Of Champions League Showdown With Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Soccer
“I am very happy here” – Virgil Van Dijk Says He Is Excited For Big Transition At Liverpool After Jurgen Klopp’s Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Arrow to top