Former Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis has said he still regrets the things he said to ex-Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria during his first El Derbi Madrileno (The Madrid Derby) back in 2010.

The Brazilian left-back joined Atletico Madrid from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2010. Ahead of that season’s first Madrid derby, Luis spoke with teammate Sergio Aguero, hoping to unearth some weakness in Di Maria’s game. The former Manchester City man advised Luis to talk about Di Maria’s wife in an attempt to get into his head.

Luis admittedly did implement the tactic during the derby and got the better of Di Maria time and again.

Luis Says He Regrets Speaking Ill About Real Madrid Legend Di Maria’s Wife

In an interview with Charla Podcast, Luis recounted the Di Maria incident, calling it the most regrettable act of his career. The ex-Brazil international said:

“I’m going to open my heart about the biggest regret of my career. If there is something that I really regret having done, and I would like to go back in time and not do it again, it was against Angel Di Maria.

“I arrived at Atlético de Madrid and we were going to play against Real Madrid. Kun Agüero told me: ‘Filipe, if you get close to him, he will get lost, he will leave the game. At the first opportunity, tell him about his wife.’ And I came to Di María and said something about his wife — I don’t know what. I cursed him, I pronounced the name of his wife… And there he looked at me, he was crestfallen, I won the whole game. And he really didn’t have a good performance.”

The 38-year-old concluded by adding:

“I came home and I regretted it so much. I said di Maria… a thousand apologies, friend, sorry for having done that to you.”

Despite Luis’ comments, Real Madrid ended the game with a straightforward 2-0 victory. Ricardo Carvalho scored the game’s first goal from a Di Maria pass in the 13th minute. Six minutes later, Mesut Ozil scored a direct free-kick to seal the victory.