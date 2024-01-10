Soccer

“I have my doubts as to whether he will help Bayern” – Didi Hamann Warns Bayern Munich Against Signing Tottenham Hotspur Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel
Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has warned Bayern Munich they may not benefit from signing Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier in January, as the Englishman has barely played for Spurs this season.

Dier Has Slipped Down The Pecking Order At Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou, who took charge of Tottenham Hotspur last summer, has appointed Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as his first-choice center-back pairing this season. As a result, Dier has been reduced to a bench-warming role, with the England international playing just 199 minutes of soccer across four games in the English Premier League.

According to reports, Dier wishes to leave north London to bring his career back on track, while Bayern Munich are looking for a player of his profile. As per HITC, the Bavarians have already held talks with the 29-year-old and a move could materialize in the coming days.

Hamann Explains Why Dier Might Not Have The Expected Impact At Bayern Munich

Hamann believes Dier’s physical traits and technical ability would suit Bayern Munich perfectly. However, he is not confident that the center-back would be able to hit the ground running at Allianz Arena, as he has barely played for Spurs in the 2023-24 season.

The former Manchester City midfielder added (via HITC):

I have my doubts as to whether he [Dier] will help Bayern. Four or five years ago, he had a really good spell. Back then, he was an integral part of the national team. This year, he hasn’t played a role, only had four appearances.

In terms of profile, he’s a player (Bayern Munich) need. He’s strong in the fight, good in the air, very disciplined. It remains to be seen whether he’s in the condition to help Bayern at the moment. If you have six months where you haven’t played or barely played, then you need two or three months to get back into the rhythm.

He concluded by adding:

If he needs two or three months, then the season is almost over. That’s why I have concerns.

Dier, who has been at Tottenham since joining from Sporting CP in 2014, has played 365 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 times. His contract with the Lilywhites expires on June 30, 2024.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
