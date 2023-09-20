Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has said his former club made a mistake by not signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Kane, but they refrained from meeting Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s astronomical asking price. German giants Bayern Munich ultimately arrived at the scene and prized the 30-year-old away for a staggering $107.04 million fee.

Berbatov Outlines Manchester United’s Harry Kane “Mistake”

Ahead of Manchester United’s 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern Munich on September 20, Red Devils legend Berbatov questioned the club’s decision to not sign Kane. Speaking to Betfair, the Bulgarian said (via DAZN):

“When we look back at all the talk of United getting Kane, you can say it was a mistake not to get him, but not the biggest because no player is bigger than the club.”

Instead of landing established sharpshooters like Kane or Victor Osimhen, United signed 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Berbatov said United had a hungry striker in Hojlund, who would be eager to prove a point.

He added:

“I don’t know why it didn’t happen [Kane’s transfer], but it didn’t. Man United now have a young, hungry forward in Hojlund who will be desperate to score goals.”

Berbatov Predicts Rocky Night For United In Munich

Berbatov also gave his prediction for the Mancunians’ upcoming trip to Allianz Arena, backing them to lose if they did not fix their act.

The former striker added:

“Bayern Munich as a team are a machine. They are one of the favorites for the Champions League this season. Man United will find it difficult to play against them if they continue the way they have been playing recently.

“Unfortunately, based on how they’ve been doing and if they play anything like they have done so far this season, Man United will lose this game.”

Erik ten Hag’s United are coming into Wednesday’s game on the back of consecutive 3-1 defeats to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga, having won three of their four matches so far.