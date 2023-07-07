Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstars will face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Featherweight Title at UFC 290. But just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC 290 Purses

A compelling UFC card goes down on Saturday night as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez clash at UFC 290 for the UFC Featherweight Title. UFC fans are in for a treat as Volkanovski vs Rodriguez headlined this huge UFC 290 pay-per-view show from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for the bout, with a career-high payday expected for both men. For Alexander Volkanovski, he is set to earn a guaranteed $1,032,000 for this fight alone. That is just his guaranteed purse, with a potential of another $1.5m+ in bonuses depending on the PPV buys and whether he wins the fight (source: thesportsdaily.com).

For ‘El Pantera’, he is expected to earn upward of $542,000 for this fight against ‘The Great’. This is the biggest purse of his career and it could of course increase too if he is successful. If Rodriguez wins the fight, adding his share of the PPV to his purse, the Mexican could make somewhere in the region of an additional half-a-million-dollars (source: thesportsdaily.com).

Both men are set to earn a fortune, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on who has their hand raised. As you can probably expect, it is likely that Alexander Volkanovski will earn far more if he is to win than if the challenger claims victory this Saturday.

If Alexander Volkanovski wins, his fight purse could be heavily enhanced, that is for sure. Volkanovski’s base fight purse is said to be exactly $1 million, regardless of whether he wins or loses the bout. Up to $2.5 million could be put into the 34-year-old’s bank account come Monday morning with his various endorsement deals, a potential win bonus and a large share of the pay-per-view.

If it’s Yair Rodriguez who gets his hand raised at the end of the fight, he too could earn far more money than his official fight purse states. The interim featherweight champion is expected to earn $500,000 for the fight alone, with a further $500,000 up for grabs if he wins the fight, his PPV share and money from sponsors. What an incentive that is!

How Much Will The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Winner Make?

The winner of the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight is set to earn a career-high payday by quite some distance. As we have previously alluded to, the winner of this fight with receive an additional bonus on top of what they’ve already earned from their fight purse, sponsors and pay-per-view share.

Of course, Rodriguez is earning a lot more than usual as he is fighting the champion and one of the best 145-poud fighters of all time, with ‘The Great’ earning another lucrative paycheque due to this being his fifth UFC Featherweight Title defense, as well as being a top three pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

So, after the final bell sounds and the pair are eagerly await the result of the fight, unless of course either man wins the fight via knockout/submission, there is an additional $100,000 on the line for the winner. Yes, that’s right. The winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez will get an extra $100,000 on top of their fight purse should they get their hand raised.

Talk about an added incentive to win a fight!

In the lead up to the fight, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 8, 2023

July 8, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

