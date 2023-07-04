UFC

Yair Rodriguez Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘El Pantera’ Boasts $7 Million Net Worth

Paul Kelly
‘El Pantera’ aims to win the UFC Featherweight Title for the first time this weekend at UFC 290. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Mexican MMA superstar, Yair Rodriguez. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Yair Rodriguez Net Worth Estimated At $7 Million

Yair Rodriguez faces Alexander Volkanovski in the main event this weekend at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Going into this main event bout at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is priced as the -450 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. This of course means that Yair Rodriguez is the betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks heading into this super-fight at UFC 290.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Yair Rodriguez’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Yair Rodriguez’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $7 million.

The 30-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is a huge celebrity in his home country. The Mexican MMA sensation has won 15 professional fights, including 10 inside the UFC. Not only that, but he is one of the most recognisable names in the UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $7 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Rodriguez has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy by becoming the UFC featherweight Champion this weekend.

Since winning his first fight in the UFC almost a decade ago, ‘El Pantera’ has earned over $1.5 million dollars. More about Rodriguez’s career earnings later in this article.

The Mexican’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Yair Rodriguez has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘El Pantera’ looking to write his name into the UFC history books with a win this weekend in his maiden UFC Featherweight Title fight.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Yair Rodriguez Career Earnings

Ever since Yair Rodriguez signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Leonardo Morales, Rodriguez was paid around $17,500.

Compare Rodriguez’s UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his Interim UFC Featherweight Title clash with Josh Emmett at UFC 284, ‘El Pantera’ reportedly pocketed $270,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star the Mexican has become in recent years in the UFC.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Yair Rodriguez has earned $1,600,500 according to mmasalaries.com.

The biggest purse of Yair Rodriguez’s career to date in the UFC came last time out at UFC 284 against Josh Emmett. Rodriguez reportedly earned a guaranteed base salary of $100,000. However, all in all he pocketed an additional $110,000 on top of that from performance bonuses, a win bonus and a percentage of the pay-per-view sales.

Several other high caliber fights of Rodriguez’s career have earned him a fortune too in recent years.  For example, Rodriguez’s fight with The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night earned him in excess of $225,000. His rematch with Jeremy Stephens also paid him almost $200,000. He also reportedly earned $211,000 two fights ago against Brian Ortega.

More about Yair Rodriguez’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Yair Rodriguez UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Rodriguez vs Emmett – UFC 284 $270,000
Rodriguez vs Ortega – UFC Fight Night $211,000
Rodriguez vs Holloway – UFC Fight Night $161,000
Rodriguez vs Stephens 2 – UFC Fight Night $195,000
Rodriguez vs Stephens – UFC Fight Night $145,000
Rodriguez vs Korean Zombie – UFC Fight Night $225,000
Rodriguez vs Edgar – UFC 211 $56,000
Rodriguez vs Penn – UFC Fight Night $154,000
Rodriguez vs Caceres – UFC Fight Night $153,500
Rodriguez vs Fili – UFC 197 $95,500

Yair Rodriguez Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Yair Rodriguez has a net worth of $7 million and has earned upward of $1.5 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Yair Rodriguez is endorsed by several huge global companies. The reigning Interim UFC Featherweight Champion has teamed up with several companies such as cbdMD, Zignum Mezcal and Toyo Tires, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be a tidy sum for the fighting pride of Mexico. All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Yair Rodriguez’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Rodriguez’s next fight.

