It’s fight week! UFC 290 is upon us as Alexander Volkanovski faces Yair Rodriguez for the UFC Featherweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday night!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 8, 2023

July 8, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

Best UFC 290 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Above is everything you need to know about the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, June 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Featherweight Title on the line.

Alexander Volkanovski goes into Saturday’s fight as the heavy favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Yair Rodriguez is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 145-pound UFC title fight from Las Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana: UFC 290 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 5 Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight 3 Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight 3 Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3 Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio Light-Heavyweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell Bantamweight 3 Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar Flyweight 3 Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics Lightweight 3

