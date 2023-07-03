UFC

When Is UFC 290? Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC

It’s fight week! UFC 290 is upon us as Alexander Volkanovski faces Yair Rodriguez for the UFC Featherweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday night!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

Best UFC 290 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Above is everything you need to know about the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, June 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Featherweight Title on the line.

Alexander Volkanovski goes into Saturday’s fight as the heavy favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Yair Rodriguez is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 145-pound UFC title fight from Las Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana: UFC 290 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 5
Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5
Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight 3
Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Lightweight 3
Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore Middleweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight 3
Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio Light-Heavyweight 3
Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell Bantamweight 3
Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar Flyweight 3
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics Lightweight 3

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC

LATEST What Is The UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3s
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19min

UFC 290 is almost upon us as the UFC Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s right, Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez is finally…

Ciryl Gane UFC 2
UFC
Ciryl Gane Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bon Gamin’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 30 2023

Recognised as the #1 ranked heavyweight in the UFC and a two-time UFC Heavyweight Title challenger, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the net…

Ciryl Gane UFC and baby 1
UFC
Who is Ciryl Gane’s Girlfriend? Who is the Mother of UFC Heavyweights Baby?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 30 2023
Ciryl Gane UFC 1
UFC
Cyril Gane MMA Record: ‘Bon Gamin’ Boasts 11-2 Record With Two UFC Heavyweight Titles Challenges
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 30 2023
Jon Jones UFC 4
UFC
Jon Jones Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bones’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 1 2023
Jon Jones UFC 3
UFC
Jon Jones MMA Record: ‘Bones’ Boasts Incredible 15 Wins In UFC Title Fights
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 29 2023
Arrow to top