Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting (.429) percent from beyond the arc since the all-star break

Zach Wolpin
At 25-32, the Houston Rockets are 12th in the Western Conference. The Rockets have some younger players on their team that are still getting used to life in the NBA. One of them is Jabari Smith Jr. who is in his second season with the Rockets. The 20-year-old was drafted third overall by Houston in the 2022. He was a second-team All-Rookie selection in 2022-23. 

Now, Smith Jr. is in his second season with Houston and is having a better year shooting the ball. It’s led to Smith Jr. trusting his shot and using that as a weapon like he did in college. If the seven-footer can consistently hit threes, he’ll be even more valuable to the Rockets. In three games since the all-star break, Smith Jr. is shooting (.429) percent from beyond the arc. He’s finding confidence in his jump shot.

Jabari Smith Jr. is still growing into a bigger role with the Houston Rockets


Through 52 games this season, Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging (13.4) points, (8.6) rebounds, and (1.5) assists per game. While his numbers from 2022-23 didn’t drastically change. His shooting percentages did. Smith Jr. shot (.408) percent from the field in 79 games with the Rockets as a rookie. He’s improved that number to (.455) in 2023-24. Additionally, his three-point percentage improved from (.307) to (.365).

Before the all-star break, Smith Jr. was one of several players benched by head coach Ime Udoka for poor play. The 20-year-old took this as a time to reflect on what he’s done so far this season. He wanted to self-evaluate and find a way to get into a better rhythm. In his last two games. Smith Jr. has a 20-point double-double with at least one steal. On top of that, his three-point percentage is an elite (.429) his his first three games since the all-star break ended.


Smith Jr.’s accuracy from deep is what made him such a highly-touted prospect coming out of the draft. There was a point in time when the 20-year-old was being viewed as the consensus #1 overall pick. He’s improved his play in year two for the Rockets and will continue to grow. Houston views Smith Jr. as a key piece in their franchise. They hope he can get closer to his (.420) three-point percentage from college. That would really open the game up for the 20-year-old.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

