At 25-32, the Houston Rockets are 12th in the Western Conference. The Rockets have some younger players on their team that are still getting used to life in the NBA. One of them is Jabari Smith Jr. who is in his second season with the Rockets. The 20-year-old was drafted third overall by Houston in the 2022. He was a second-team All-Rookie selection in 2022-23.

Now, Smith Jr. is in his second season with Houston and is having a better year shooting the ball. It’s led to Smith Jr. trusting his shot and using that as a weapon like he did in college. If the seven-footer can consistently hit threes, he’ll be even more valuable to the Rockets. In three games since the all-star break, Smith Jr. is shooting (.429) percent from beyond the arc. He’s finding confidence in his jump shot.

Jabari Smith Jr. is still growing into a bigger role with the Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr. recorded back to back games of 20+ points and 15+ rebounds. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/zE1MPosCRt — RocketsMuse (@RocketsMuse) February 26, 2024



Through 52 games this season, Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging (13.4) points, (8.6) rebounds, and (1.5) assists per game. While his numbers from 2022-23 didn’t drastically change. His shooting percentages did. Smith Jr. shot (.408) percent from the field in 79 games with the Rockets as a rookie. He’s improved that number to (.455) in 2023-24. Additionally, his three-point percentage improved from (.307) to (.365).

Before the all-star break, Smith Jr. was one of several players benched by head coach Ime Udoka for poor play. The 20-year-old took this as a time to reflect on what he’s done so far this season. He wanted to self-evaluate and find a way to get into a better rhythm. In his last two games. Smith Jr. has a 20-point double-double with at least one steal. On top of that, his three-point percentage is an elite (.429) his his first three games since the all-star break ended.

🚨 Jabari Smith Jr. just became the youngest player in NBA history to record: 1,500 PTS

1,000 REB

200 3PM

100 BLK He doesn’t turn 21 until May. pic.twitter.com/EsEuMu6YPm — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 26, 2024



Smith Jr.’s accuracy from deep is what made him such a highly-touted prospect coming out of the draft. There was a point in time when the 20-year-old was being viewed as the consensus #1 overall pick. He’s improved his play in year two for the Rockets and will continue to grow. Houston views Smith Jr. as a key piece in their franchise. They hope he can get closer to his (.420) three-point percentage from college. That would really open the game up for the 20-year-old.