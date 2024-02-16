At this point in the NBA season, trades can no longer happen. However, teams can still sign free agents and general managers are always evaluating their roster. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, three teams are interested in the free agent former first-round pick. Nerlens Noel is the player being discussed who may find his way back into the league this season.

Scotto explained how these were “exploratory” talks with the Knicks, Rockets, and Hornets. Last season he played in 14 games for the Pistons before agreeing on a contract buyout. Noel signed with the Nets for the remainder of the season and only appeared in three total games for Brooklyn. Now, Noel is receiving interest from the Knicks, Rockets, and Hornets. A real chance for him to get back into the NBA in 2023-24.

Will Nerlens Noel be signed by New York, Houston, or Charlotte?

Story: Reporting on trade talks between the 76ers and Bulls for Andre Drummond that fell through, buyout market updates, how Thaddeus Young and Danilo Gallinari made their decisions to join the Suns and Bucks, and a Nerlens Noel update on @hoopshype. https://t.co/RTz30st1GR — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 16, 2024



In September, Nerlens Noel started training camp with the Sacramento Kings. However, he was waived and has not been on an active roster since. Noel has bounced around in his 10-year NBA career. He’s played for six different franchises. At 29, the former first-round pick feels like he’s still got a lot to give to the game of basketball. It’s required Noel to be patient for his opportunity and he might have found his lucky break.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Knicks, Rockets, and Hornets have all had exploratory talks with Noel. Out of those three teams, Noel has played with one of them already. He was with the Knicks for two seasons, appearing in 89 games and making 52 starts. New York signed Taj Gibson to his second 10-day contract. That means the Knicks would have to sign him to the active roster if they want to keep Gibson. Signing Noel to his first 10-day contract might be a smarter play for the Knicks.

Per @MikeAScotto “Free agent center Nerlens Noel has drawn exploratory interest from the New York Knicks, Houston #Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets” https://t.co/KhbNz94Ceb — Mitty (@MittyRockets) February 16, 2024



The Houston Rockets also had reported interest in a backup center before the deadline. However, they have a full 15-man roster now and would have to cut somebody to sign Noel. That doesn’t seem like a move that Houston is going to make. Additionally, the Hornets are the last team with an interest in Noel. Charlotte has been without starting center Mark Williams and the team could use some help in their frontcourt. Noel might be the perfect cheap option for the Hornets at this point in the season. We’ll have to wait and see if Noel is a player worth signing for the Knicks, Rockets, or Hornets.