Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrancePhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeFinland Finland
Home News horse racing tips today uk ireland saturday 19th february

Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Updated

55 mins ago

on

Horse Racing NAP of the Day

We have Grade 1 action from Ascot, quality racing from Haydock plus further jump races at Wincanton and Gowran Park, whilst Newcastle and Lingfield provide competitive events on the All-Weather.

Horse racing tips today: Ascot, Haydock, Wincanton, Gowran Park, Lingfield and Newcastle.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Best Bookmakers For Horse Racing Free Bets

Looking for a flutter on the races? Claim the best online horse racing free bets from the best UK bookmakers.

  1. Betfred – Fantastic horse racing sign up offer with generous bonuses
  2. bet365 – Excellent odds on all UK and Ireland races
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great horse racing offer
  4. BoyleSports – Best for daily horse racing enhances odds
  5. 888sport – Great horse racing live stream for all UK and Ireland races

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – Shoot To Kill @ 4/1 with bet365 16:20 Lingfield

Shoot To Kill has now won three races on the bounce, including over course and distance last time out in a quick time for the grade and the second place runner has subsequently gone very close on his next start on synthetics in a better race than this one.

If he’s in a similar type of form again then he ought to go close off his current rating of 85 here.

NEXT BEST – Desert Emperor @ 9/2 with bet365 15:45 Lingfield

Desert Emperor has been largely consistent on the All-weather. He’s yet to finish out of the first three places in his last seven starts and he did well to get as close he did last time out considering he ran out wide from the final turn on his latest effort over course and distance.

He’s only been raised 1lb for that effort, which is fair enough and granted luck in running looks a reasonable each way bet in this company.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK & Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the six respective cards at Ascot, haydock, Wincanton, Gowran Park, Lingfield and Newcastle.

Ascot Racing Tips

13:15 Skylastic @ 5/4 with bet365

13:50 Coarch Rambler @ 7/2 with bet365

14:25 Cobolobo @ 16/1 with bet365

15:00 Highway One O Two @ 7/1 with bet365

15:38 Fakir D’oudairies @ 9/4 with bet365

16:10 Imphal @ 4/1 with bet365

16:45  Rock Of Dundee @ 7/4 with bet365

Haydock Racing Tips

13:00  Adrimel @ 8/11with bet365

13:30  Porticello @ 2/5 with bet365

14:05  Thomas Derby @ 9/4 with bet365

14:40 Bristol De Mai @  13/2 with bet365

15:15 Tokyo Getaway @ 5/1 with bet365

15:50  Hillcrest @ 11/8 with bet365

16:25  Bob And Co @ 4/7 with bet365

Wincanton Racing Tips

13:38 Grivetana @ 8/13 with bet365

14:13 Flagrant Delitiep @ 9/4 with bet365

14:48  Jean Genie @ 12/1 with bet365

15:20  Goshen @ 4/5 with bet365

15:58  Mr Glass @ 15/8 with bet365

16:33  Ask Me Early @ 11/8 with bet365

17:05 Gaulois @ 7/1 with bet365

Gowran Park Racing Tips

13:35  Privilege @ 1/1 with bet365

14:20  Teahupoo @ 5/4 with bet365

14:55  Big Debates @ 7/1 with bet365

15:30  Chatam Street Lad @ 7/2 with bet365

16:05  Grand Paradis @ 5/4 with bet365

16:40  Fou Diligence @ 8/1 with bet365

17:15  Walk In The Brise @ 11/10 with bet365

Lingfield Racing Tips

12:50  Lost Of Love @ 5/1 with bet365

13:25 Mashkuur @ 10/3 with bet365

14:00 Pilot Wings @ 10/1 with bet365

14:35 Miss Sligo @ 11/2 with bet365

15:10 Mizmar @ 5/2 with bet365

15:45  Desert Emperor @  9/2 with bet365

16:20 Shoot To Kill @ 4/1 with bet365

16:55  Dark Kris @ 11/4 with bet365

Newcastle Racing Tips

17:00 Ghostly @ 14/1 with bet365

17:30 Oceania Legend @ 9/4 with bet365

18:00  Vespasian @ 15/8 with bet365

18:30  Lady Ziana @ 9/2 with bet365

19:00 Qaaraat @ 10/1 with bet365

19:30  Tathmeen @ 6/1 with bet365

909 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Visit William Hill
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply.

Related

There is plenty more horse racing action on the best UK betting sites this Saturday:

The Cheltenham Festival will be with us before we know it, so here’s some related content:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens