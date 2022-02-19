Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

We have Grade 1 action from Ascot, quality racing from Haydock plus further jump races at Wincanton and Gowran Park, whilst Newcastle and Lingfield provide competitive events on the All-Weather.
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!
NAP – Shoot To Kill @ 4/1 with bet365 16:20 Lingfield
Shoot To Kill has now won three races on the bounce, including over course and distance last time out in a quick time for the grade and the second place runner has subsequently gone very close on his next start on synthetics in a better race than this one.
If he’s in a similar type of form again then he ought to go close off his current rating of 85 here.
NEXT BEST – Desert Emperor @ 9/2 with bet365 15:45 Lingfield
Desert Emperor has been largely consistent on the All-weather. He’s yet to finish out of the first three places in his last seven starts and he did well to get as close he did last time out considering he ran out wide from the final turn on his latest effort over course and distance.
He’s only been raised 1lb for that effort, which is fair enough and granted luck in running looks a reasonable each way bet in this company.
Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK & Ireland on Saturday
We’ve gone through each of the six respective cards at Ascot, haydock, Wincanton, Gowran Park, Lingfield and Newcastle.
Ascot Racing Tips
13:15 Skylastic @ 5/4 with bet365
13:50 Coarch Rambler @ 7/2 with bet365
14:25 Cobolobo @ 16/1 with bet365
15:00 Highway One O Two @ 7/1 with bet365
15:38 Fakir D’oudairies @ 9/4 with bet365
16:10 Imphal @ 4/1 with bet365
16:45 Rock Of Dundee @ 7/4 with bet365
Haydock Racing Tips
13:00 Adrimel @ 8/11with bet365
13:30 Porticello @ 2/5 with bet365
14:05 Thomas Derby @ 9/4 with bet365
14:40 Bristol De Mai @ 13/2 with bet365
15:15 Tokyo Getaway @ 5/1 with bet365
15:50 Hillcrest @ 11/8 with bet365
16:25 Bob And Co @ 4/7 with bet365
Wincanton Racing Tips
13:38 Grivetana @ 8/13 with bet365
14:13 Flagrant Delitiep @ 9/4 with bet365
14:48 Jean Genie @ 12/1 with bet365
15:20 Goshen @ 4/5 with bet365
15:58 Mr Glass @ 15/8 with bet365
16:33 Ask Me Early @ 11/8 with bet365
17:05 Gaulois @ 7/1 with bet365
Gowran Park Racing Tips
13:35 Privilege @ 1/1 with bet365
14:20 Teahupoo @ 5/4 with bet365
14:55 Big Debates @ 7/1 with bet365
15:30 Chatam Street Lad @ 7/2 with bet365
16:05 Grand Paradis @ 5/4 with bet365
16:40 Fou Diligence @ 8/1 with bet365
17:15 Walk In The Brise @ 11/10 with bet365
Lingfield Racing Tips
12:50 Lost Of Love @ 5/1 with bet365
13:25 Mashkuur @ 10/3 with bet365
14:00 Pilot Wings @ 10/1 with bet365
14:35 Miss Sligo @ 11/2 with bet365
15:10 Mizmar @ 5/2 with bet365
15:45 Desert Emperor @ 9/2 with bet365
16:20 Shoot To Kill @ 4/1 with bet365
16:55 Dark Kris @ 11/4 with bet365
Newcastle Racing Tips
17:00 Ghostly @ 14/1 with bet365
17:30 Oceania Legend @ 9/4 with bet365
18:00 Vespasian @ 15/8 with bet365
18:30 Lady Ziana @ 9/2 with bet365
19:00 Qaaraat @ 10/1 with bet365
19:30 Tathmeen @ 6/1 with bet365
