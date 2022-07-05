Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England and one from across the border in Wales. No racing action from across the Irish Sea in Ireland today. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Pontefract and Wolverhampton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Ffos Las, Uttoxeter and Brighton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Wolverhampton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Uttoxeter.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Wolverhampton and one from Pontefract, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Ffos Las, Uttoxeter and Brighton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – PINK CRYSTAL @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.30 Wolverhampton



Our NAP of the day comes from this Class 5 Handicap over the six furlong distance at Wolverhampton, where we have sided with Pink Crystal to triumph.

This 3-year-old filly comes here in some fine form despite only racing four times in her short career, with a third place finish, two seconds and a win last time out. Pink Crystal hasn’t run in 183 days, so has had a long layoff, but if she can pick up where she left off in January, she is more than capable of romping home in this race.

If Pink Crystal can return to form here straight away, she can most definitely pick up her second win for trainer William Haggas with jockey Tom Marquand in the saddle.

NEXT BEST – MADAME AMBASSADOR @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.45 Pontefract

For our Next best bet of the day we have sided with Madame Ambassador for trainer Charlie Johnston to win this Class 4 Handicap over 1m4f5y.

This 3-year-old filly comes here in some fine form, with a win, four runner-ups and three third place finished in his ten racing starts. Madame Ambassador comes here with a second and third place behind him and is aiming to go one better this afternoon and claim the second victory of his career.

Has had experience in Class 4 races and Class 3 Handicaps too, which will stand Madame Ambassador in good stead this afternoon in the quest to claim his second racing win.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Ffos Las, Uttoxeter and Brighton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 36 races:

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Dixiedoodledragon @ 22/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Madame Ambassador (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Roman Mist @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.45 Dream Composer @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Afta Party @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Chillingham @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.15 Iur Cinn Tra @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Munificent @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Jumira Bridge @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Glorious Charmer @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Pink Crystal (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Malakahna @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Omniscient @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Nigg Bay @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Redredrobin @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

5.50 Monsieur Fantaisie @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.20 Mogok Valley @ 40/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Another Odyssey @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Red Mirage @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Nusa Dua @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Sea The Sunset @ 25/1 with Bet UK

8.50 Gyenyame @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Mandocello @ 4/6 with Bet UK

6.30 La Domaniale @ EVS with Bet UK

7.00 Leopolds Rock @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.30 Rock On Tommy @ 9/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Latino Fling @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Vis A Vis @ 4/6 with Bet UK

9.00 Moonlight Beam @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

5.40 King Crimson @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Coco Jack @ 4/5 with Bet UK

6.40 Spanish Mane @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Good Regal @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Arpina @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Attache @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Bear To Dream @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change