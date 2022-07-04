Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Tuesday 5th July

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 5th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Pontefract, Wolverhampton and Ffos Las.
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets
SUSPICIOUS @ Evs with BetUK – 3.00 Wolverhampton
Won on debut at Doncaster last August and hasn’t been seen since. Epected to be stronger for another winter on his back and breeding suggests this step up in trip will be a plus too.
CHIMED @ 4/11 with BetUK – 4.45 Pontefract
Sir Michael Stoute won this race 12 months ago and they look to have another big chance with this 3 year-old. Gelded since his last run at Nottingham, this Frankel gelding looks the sort to kick on now and the Stoute yard have a 31% record with their 3 year-olds at the track.
ANOTHER ODYSSEY @ 6/4 with BetUK – 6.50 Ffos Las
This looks a good chance for this George Scott runner to get off the mark. Hasn’t won now in opening 8 runs but has gone well many times and in what doesn’t look a great race should be the one to beat here.
AL AGAILA @ 11/10 with BetUK – 8.20 Ffos Las
After a promising third on debut at Newbury this looks a good chance for this Simon Crisford runner to get off the mark. Hollie Doyle rides and is the icing on the cake.
