Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Tuesday 5th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 5th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Pontefract, Wolverhampton and Ffos Las.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 13/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

SUSPICIOUS @ Evs with BetUK – 3.00 Wolverhampton



Won on debut at Doncaster last August and hasn’t been seen since. Epected to be stronger for another winter on his back and breeding suggests this step up in trip will be a plus too.

Sir Michael Stoute won this race 12 months ago and they look to have another big chance with this 3 year-old. Gelded since his last run at Nottingham, this Frankel gelding looks the sort to kick on now and the Stoute yard have a 31% record with their 3 year-olds at the track.

ANOTHER ODYSSEY @ 6/4 with BetUK – 6.50 Ffos Las



This looks a good chance for this George Scott runner to get off the mark. Hasn’t won now in opening 8 runs but has gone well many times and in what doesn’t look a great race should be the one to beat here.

AL AGAILA @ 11/10 with BetUK – 8.20 Ffos Las



After a promising third on debut at Newbury this looks a good chance for this Simon Crisford runner to get off the mark. Hollie Doyle rides and is the icing on the cake.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 13/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.