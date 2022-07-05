Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 5 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Tuesday, 5 July, according to SportsLens experts, is Thunder Beauty. She drops in grade for the Listed 1m Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract this afternoon (3:15). This David O’Meara filly looks well worth a wager at fabulous 5/2 odds here.

215 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A gallant runner-up in Group 2 company at one of the big horse racing meetings last time out, Thunder Beauty is back in Yorkshire she’s trained. This is a much easier assignment than her recent career best effort, so she go one better. This daughter of Night Of Thunder thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 5 July.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Thunder Beauty win?

O’Meara has a 21 per cent strike rate with his Pontefract runners this season. He also had a winner and two seconds at Ayr on Monday, so the top betting sites believe his yard is hitting form again. In Thunder Beauty, O’Meara has a filly running well in Group company on all three of her starts in this current campaign.

She stayed on into third on reappearance at Lingfield and was far from disgraced when fourth at the Curragh. Thunder Beauty took her form to a new level at Royal Ascot when chasing home Saffron Beach in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes last month. The fact that she bested proven Group 1 performer Mother Earth, who was down the field, was a clear sign of progress.

Although no match for the winner, Thunder Beauty made great strides over that straight, stiff mile. Such a race result gives hope that this undulating track and the round mile that is almost all uphill should suit her. Jockey Danny Tudhope will hope he can make it fourth time lucky on Thunder Beauty at a track where he also boasts a 21 per cent win ratio this season.

Today’s horse racing NAP of the Day tops official ratings

Getting a penalty from the only other filly in the line-up rated over 100, this looks a great opportunity for her to get her head in front again. Thunder Beauty is down in grade and horse racing betting sites know it only too well. A repeat of her last run should win this far easier assignment on paper hands down.

Taking all that into account, Thunder Beauty just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £35 if she does go one better now dropping back to Listed level. New customers who join can also qualify for £40 in bonuses when placing such a wager. All the details of how to sign up follow.

787 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here is more information about the new customer betting offer at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill and MuchBetter as these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has that covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six simple steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

493 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: