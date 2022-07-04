Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, July 5th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew heads to the evening fixtures at Ffos Las (Flat) and Uttoxeter (jumps) for two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, July 5th.
FFOS LAS JOCKEYS
DAVID PROBERT has a 24 from 84 record at Ffos Las since 2014 (28.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £36.98 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 15). His last three visits to this venue have seen him go home with a treble on two occasions (from six and seven rides) and a five-timer (from seven rides). He has six mounts for three different trainers tonight and is worth a buy in the Spreadex FFOS LAS jockeys market.
Recommendation: buy DAVID PROBERT in Ffos Las jockeys
UTTOXETER 7.30
CAWTHORNE won easily at Worcester last time but may have been flattered by challenging late/wide on the better ground and his patient style is rarely ideal for Uttoxeter. His two previous wins were followed by a defeat, including one at tonight’s venue. He’s been beaten by more than 12 lengths in both runs here and can be sold in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider ROCKY ON TOMMY, one of the likelier pace angles.
Recommendation: oppose CAWTHORNE in Uttoxeter 7.30
