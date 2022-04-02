Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

This Sunday the action comes from Plumpton and Hereford in the UK – two jumps fixtures – while Cork and Fairyhouse race in Ireland.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Plumpton and one from Hereford, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Hereford, Plumpton, Cork and Fairyhouse.
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – SALIGO BAY @ SP with Bet UK – 1.55 Plumpton
This Gary Moore hurdler has been knocking on the door in recent runs – coming second the last twice. Has looked a bit green in his races so looks the sort to learn from his races over the sticks. Connections look to have found a nice race for him here and is expected to get off the mark.
NEXT BEST – MALIBOO @ SP with Bet UK – 2.45 Hereford
Won easily over fences at Wincanton in the week. Is back out quickly here but over hurdles and off a 2lb lower mark. Has taken her racing well in the past so the quick turnaround isn’t too much of a worry.
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hereford, Plumpton, Fairyhouse and Cork on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all races.
Plumpton Horse Racing Tips
1.55 – SALIGO BAY (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK
2.30 – HIWAY ONE O THREE @ SP with Bet UK
3.05 – LEN BRENNAN @ SP with Bet UK
3.40 – LORD BADDESLEY @ SP with Bet UK
4.15 – GOOD NEWS @ SP with Bet UK
4.50 – EN COEUR @ SP with Bet UK
5.23 – DESERT FORTUNE @ SP with Bet UK
Hereford Horse Racing Tips
1.00 – WIGGLESWORTH @ SP with Bet UK
1.35 – RATHMACKNEE @ SP with Bet UK
2.10 – GALOP DE CHASSE @ SP with Bet UK
2.45 – MALIBOO (NB) @ SP with Bet UK
3.20 – SALAMANCA SCHOOL @ SP with Bet UK
3.55 – BALLETICON @ SP with Bet UK
4.30 – BOBBY SOCKS SP with Bet UK
Fairyhouse (Ire) Horse Racing Tips
1.15 – SMOOTH SCOTCH @ SP with Bet UK
1.45 – SNAKE OIL @ SP with Bet UK
2.20 – JEREMYS FLAME @ SP with Bet UK
2.55 – BOLD EMPEROR @ SP with Bet UK
3.30 – ASH TREE MEADOW @ SP with Bet UK
4.05 – HA D’OR @ SP with Bet UK
4.40 – DAZZLING DOVE @ SP with Bet UK
5.15 – PINK IN THE PARK @ SP with Bet UK
Cork (Ire) Horse Racing Tips
2.05 – LOST @ SP with Bet UK
2.37 – WAR EFFORT @ SP with Bet UK
3.12 – TWILIGHT SPINNER @ SP with Bet UK
3.47 – BEAUTY CRESCENT @ SP with Bet UK
4.22 – HEART TO HEART @ SP with Bet UK
4.57 – BURREN SONG @ SP with Bet UK
5.30 – SHARK BAY @ SP with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
