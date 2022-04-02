Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 3rd April

This Sunday the UK horse racing comes from Hereford and Plumpton – two jumping fixtures, while over in Ireland Fairyhouse and Cork are the venues.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 3rd April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Needs to bounce back from a poor run at Naas the last day but this looks easier and the Heavy ground that day wasn’t ideal. Is the top-rated in the field and prior to last time was a nice 5 length winner at Thurles at the end of Feb.

HIWAY ONE O THREE @ SP with BetUK – 2.30 Plumpton



In great form – coming here having won his last two. Up another 12lbs here looks a tad harsh, but was hard to fault that recent 7 length win at Fakenham and is expected to continue his upward curve for the Chris Gordon camp.

Out again quickly after a facile win at Wincanton in the week over fences. Back over hurdles here and gets in off a 2lb lower rating than last time! As long as the race hasn’t come too soon looks the clear one to beat.

Fair staying chaser in and around this level. CD winner here too at the track anc the only one in the field. Heads here in form too after a recent success at the course – up just 4lbs for that and has the useful Tom Cannon doing the steering.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

