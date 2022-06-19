Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with all three meetings coming from England this afternoon and evening. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Worcester and Hexham both get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from Pontefract get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 6.45pm at Pontefract.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Pontefract and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Pontefract, Worcester and Hexham

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meetings today!

NAP – MACKENZIE ROSE @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 4.15 Pontefract



Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Pontefract Racecourse, where we have selected Mackenzie Rose to triumph for Charlie & Mark Johnston.

This 3-year-old filly comes here boasting some impressive form, with two runner-ups and a win in her last four. That win came last time out at the beginning of the month at Doncaster, where she won by almost four lengths, keeping on extremely well and winning comfortably in the end.

Mackenzie Rose runs off a mark of eight-pounds lighter today, so should be more than capable of replicating her last run and getting a win under the ride of jockey Franny Norton.

NEXT BEST – PLANNED PARADISE @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 2.00 Worcester

Our Next Best bet of the day on Sunday afternoon comes from Worcester, where we have backed Planned Paradise for the Neill Mulholland yard to come away victorious.

Interestingly, Sam Twiston-Davies takes the reigns on Planned Paradise this afternoon, despite his father Nigel having a runner in the race in the form of Templehills. Perhaps Sam thinks this 6-year-old gelding has a better chance of winning and thinks he is a better horse, and we would agree with him.

Planned Paradise has a win, two runner-ups and two fourths in his last five start. He ran around this course in early May, finishing second over the same distance as today’s race. However, he runs today off a mark of nine-pounds lower, which can only be a good thing for Planned Paradise as he looks to get back to winning ways here.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. New customers only between 13/06/22 – 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips



If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Pontefract, Worcester and Hexham on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 22 races:

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

3.45 Lady Lavina @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.15 Mackenzie Rose (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.45 Glenartney @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Yasmin From York @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Unplugged @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Exminster @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Il Bandito @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Port O’Clock @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.00 Planned Paradise (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.35 No Worries @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Inn The Bull @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Percy’s Word @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Sorceress Medea @ 17/4 with Bet UK

4.35 Noahthirtytwored @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.07 Windy Cove @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Hexham Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Floating Rock @ 21/20 with Bet UK

2.15 Lady Babs @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Well Educated @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Prince Dundee @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.55 Belvedere Blast @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Seemingly So @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Gone In Sixty @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change