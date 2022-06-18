Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – June 19th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found winners AYE AYE CHARLIE (13-2) & BAGUE D’OR (7-2) on Saturday, as well as 28-1 second GLASSSES UP. He has just the one pick on Sunday, June 19th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

PONTEFRACT 4.15

BOLLIN MARGARET (system – Fountain Of Youth, turf, very recent run)

Progeny of the sire Fountain Of Youth have a superior record on turf as compared to the all-weather and they also perform well after a very recent outing (1-15 days ago). Combining these two conditions in a system gives us 21 winners from 142 bets (14.8% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £305.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. BOLLIN MARGARET is five from 14 when meeting these criteria (+£31.00) and can run well at a big price (14-1 at the time of writing).

SBK Betting Podcast – Royal Ascot Day Five Preview

Punters can also check out the SBK Betting Podcast that previews today’s action from the big meeting and Royal Ascot betting on offer. Joining host Tom Collins is regular contributor Ross Millar as they discuss races that Andrew gives tips in too:

SBK George Boughey Royal Ascot Stable Tour

Don’t forget to check out SBK’s Royal Ascot stable tour of Classic winning trainer George Boughey too, where he talked about his team for this major meeting:

