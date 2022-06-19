Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 19 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Sunday, 19 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is La Domaniale. She goes in the 2m 4f handicap chase at Worcester this afternoon (4:00). This mare, trained by Jonjo O’Neill for mighty owner JP McManus, looks well worth a wager at tasty 2/1 odds.

A daughter of No Risk At All, La Domaniale made an impressive bow over fences when last in action. She’s only a six-year-old and, in horse racing terms, that means there’s still more improvement in her. The O’Neill stable is going well at this venue too. La Domaniale is thus our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day La Domaniale win?

O’Neill boasts a 20 per cent strike rate with his runners at Worcester this season so far. Backing those blind on the leading UK betting sites would’ve yielded £6.33 profit for punters. In La Domaniale, he has a mare open to plenty of further progress.

She was a fine third behind subsequent dual Grade 2 novice chase winner Threeunderthrufive on her UK debut in an introductory hurdle at Ludlow in November 2020. O’Neill insisted that La Domaniale would need time to acclimatise to Jackdaw’s Castle after moving from France.

A patient approach from her powerful connections has paid off. La Domaniale had some tender handling over hurdles and the benefits of that were reaped when she tackled the larger obstacles for the first time on reappearance. That Uttoxeter race result has some substance to the form.

More to come from today’s horse racing NAP on 2nd chase start

Some of those in-behind La Domaniale came into the contest off the back of wins. Produced to lead after the fourth last fence, she went clear on the run-in and only needed pushing out to score by almost three lengths in cosy fashion. It was a taking debut. All of the top horse racing betting sites returned La Domaniale at 9/2 that day, and she’s got a 7lb rise in the weights for that.

As the joint-youngest in the line-up, she can only improve for her first sighting of fences in again. La Domaniale just had to be our horse racing NAP on Sunday. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £30 if she follows-up here. New customers who sign up can get up to £40 in bonuses with all the details below.

