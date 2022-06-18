Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Sunday 19th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Hexham, Worcester and Pontefract fixtures.
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip
NERO ROCK @ SP with BetUK – 1.45 Hexham
Just the two runners here but the weights favour Nero Rock – being rated 13lbs higher but only giving away 4lbs. Beaten at odds on last time so not bomb-proof but the cheekpieces are on today and prior to that last outings had won well twice at Sedgefield.
CHASAMAX @ SP with BetUK – 3.05 Worcester
Second last time but was awarded the race in the stewards’ room after getting bulked. Nico rides again and has had 3 weeks to get over that outing.
GRAND DU NORD @ SP with BetUK – 3.55 Hexham
Came back from a wind op last time out to run second here and that also came off a 129-day break. Similar race here but would have improved for that last outing too and is also a proven course winner here at the track.
BARTZELLA @ SP with BetUK – 4.45 Pontefract
Winner of her last two races, including last time at Goodwood in a Listed race – beating Lady Hayes that day by a neck. Takes on that runner again here but should be better for the race as it came off a 201-day break and was also struck into that day so actually did wel to still win.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
