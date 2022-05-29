Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 29 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Sunday, 29 May for SportsLens tipsters is Castel Ganfolfo. He travels to the Scottish Borders and runs in the extended 2m handicap hurdle at Kelso (3:22). This Fergal O’Brien runner looks great value at awesome 11/4 odds today.

It was this time last year, early on in the National Hunt horse racing season, was most profitable for Castel Gandolfo. This five-year-old grey Dark Angel gelding won at Fakenham and Worcester around 12 months ago. With the O’Brien stable in-form and boasting a fine record at Kelso, their Gloucestershire raider rates our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Castel Gandolfo win?

The yard boasts an incredible 40 per cent strike rate at this southern Scottish track. Backing O’Brien horses blind at Kelso on the top betting sites would’ve yielded almost £6 profit (£5.96) from a £1 level stake. This stable had a winner at Ffos Las last night and brings a 25 per cent win ratio over the last 14 days into today.

O’Brien always tries to make hay while the sun shines with his summer jumps. Castel Gandolfo has twice finished runner-up off 118, including at Cheltenham’s November Meeting. As this subsequent horse racing results show, that race has thrown up plenty of winners in-behind him since. They include the third, fourth, fifth and seventh home.

Today’s horse racing NAP still looks well-handicapped on Cheltenham run

The latter was Brorson, who won his next two starts and then went on to outrun odds of 100/1 when eighth at the Cheltenham Festival in the Albert Bartlett. That one now has a 130 rating, so the form line makes Castle Gandolfo still look well-handicapped off his revised mark of 120.

An unlucky loser at Haydock races last time out in April, the fifth home, Destrier has since won over fences at Aintree this month. O’Brien stable jockey Paddy Brennan also has a great record up at Kelso in the saddle. A 23 per cent strike rate at this track represents a healthy £33.39 profit off a £1 level stake. This is why Castel Gandolfo is our horse racing NAP for 29 May.

Centoice overpriced and NB bet at Fontwell this Sunday

Cheshire trainer Donald McCain has a superb 36 per cent record at Fontwell, so Cenotice shouldn’t be the overnight outsider of four in the 2m 2f handicap chase there (3:14). A dual winner over fences under Theo Gillard last term, this eight-year-old Phoenix Reach gelding is up 5lb for the second of those at Bangor in April.

However, that doesn’t tell the full story. Cenotice won going away from Billingsley, rated 136 at his peak, by some 3 1/2 lengths. The front two pulled seven lengths and upwards clear of the remainder at McCain’s local track. Backing his runners at Fontwell on horse racing betting sites down the years, meanwhile, would’ve yielded £8.73 profit off a £1 level stake.

In-form jockey and trainer a big reason to back the outsider of four

The stable brought a 30 per cent strike rate into the weekend, so this yard remains in excellent form. Gillard continues to build on a fine campaign last term, especially over fences, meanwhile. He has won on three of his five rides in steeplechases in the new jumps season.

Taking all that into account, it’s easy to see why our experts regard Cenotice as NB to Sunday’s horse racing NAP Castel Gandolfo. Backing Cenotice at a sweet 7/2 price with 888Sport returns £45 from a £10 stake if he can follow-up off a 5lb rise for his Bangor win. New customers who place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details below.

