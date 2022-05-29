Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely over the fences and hurdles, with two meetings from England, one up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Uttoxeter, Punchestown, Kelso and Fontwell all get underway in the early afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.29pm at Fontwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.40pm at Kelso up in Scotland.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Punchestown and one from Uttoxeter, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Uttoxeter, Punchestown, Kelso and Fontwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – DIRECT IMAGE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 3.40 Punchestown



Our NAP of the day comes in the fourth race of the afternoon over in Ireland, where we have sided with Direct Image to win this 3-mile Handicap Hurdle.

This 9-year-old mare comes here fresh off the back of four straight wins, over both the hurdles and in chases. Last time out, she won at Tipperary at a big price of 9/1 and won with ease in the end by almost five lengths. Direct Image does seem to run well when active so this run just 25 days ago will have done him the world of good.

Runs off the same mark as last time (11st 2lbs) so will hopefully replicate his fine form and get yet another win for trainer Robert Tyner and put up a five timer.

NEXT BEST – DESTRIER @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 3.31 Uttoxeter

Our Next Best selection comes from Uttoxeter, where we have selected Destrier in the Clarke Chase (Class 2 Handicap) for the Skelton’s.

On his last outing, this 9-year-old won impressively at Aintree, beating Barton Knoll by a nose, who is in the field today against Destrier. It’s a step up in classed company but here at SportsLens we think that if Destrier‘s jumping is good, he has every chance of making the leap and making it back-to-back wins.

Trainer and jockey, Dan and Harry Skelton, are both in fine form too, with a 48% and 47% strike rate respectively in the past two weeks. A real good chance here for Destrier to claim another impressive victory.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Uttoxeter, Punchestown, Kelso and Fontwell on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.46 Hang In There @ 39/20 with Bet UK

2.21 You Name Him @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.56 Peerless Beauty @ 1/2 with Bet UK

3.31 Destrier (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.06 No No Maestro @ 8/11 with Bet UK

4.41 Eclair Des Sablons @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.16 Halifax @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Punchestown Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Mitiva @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Another Choice @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Shantou Lucky @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Direct Image (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Caesar Rock @ 23/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Kildorrery @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.25 Gaoth Chuil @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Kelso Horse Racing Tips

2.12 Cirque Royal @ Evens with Bet UK

2.47 Exit To Where @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.22 Rich Belief @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.57 Emirat De Catana @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.32 Castletown @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.07 Taketehpunishment @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Come On Du Berlais @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

1.29 Famous Function @ 1/9 with Bet UK

2.04 Whatcoloristhewind @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.39 Wetandwindy @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.14 Statuario @ 27/10 with Bet UK

3.49 Presenting Yeats @ 19/5 with Bet UK

4.24 Wavecrest @ 100/30 with Bet UK

4.59 Branson Missouri @ 5/1 with Bet UK

