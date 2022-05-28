Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – May 29th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the jumps meetings at Uttoxeter and Kelso for two intriguing selections on Sunday, May 29th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

UTTOXETER 3.31

DEMACHINE (system – Kerry Lee, chasers, first run after a wind operation)

Trainer Kerry Lee is four from 16 with chasers returning from wind surgery and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £33.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three of the beaten horses finished second (20-1, 11-1 and 5-2) and one finished third (7-1). Course winner DEMACHINE finished second in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot in February of last year on his return from a first operation and looks well handicapped off 136.

KELSO 3.57

LISSEN TO THE LADY (system – sire Fame And Glory, 7yo+)

Progeny of the sire Fame And Glory improve with time and tend to peak from age seven. We’d have lost money at SP by backing all 405 seven-year-old qualifiers blind but the eight-year-olds are 14 from 112 for a profit of £34.63. LISSEN TO THE LADY has a touch of ‘OXO’ pattern to her form – good run, bad run, good run etc and also seems to go well around this time of year. Since turning seven, her record from February to May reads 313141314 (4-9), improving to 31111 (4-5) immediately following a defeat. She was only fourth over the extended 2m6f trip here last time and could bounce back over the longer distance.

