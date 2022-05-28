Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sunday 29th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Sunday 29th May, as Andy Newton gives you four best bets from jumping fixtures at Fontwell, Uttoxeter and Kelso to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

HANG IN THERE @ SP with BetUK – 1.46 Uttoxeter



Just the three runners here in what looks a tight little affair, but the top-rated in the field is this Emma Lavelle-trained runner and looks interesting now upped back in trip. Yes, beaten at odds-on last time on chase debut at Newton Abbot but the longer distance here will help and should be better for that experience as well.

DESTRIER @ SP with BetUK – 3.31 Uttoxeter



The Dan Skelton yard have a 26% record with their chasers at the track and will have a good chance of improving that here with this 9 year-old. A very open race but comes here in good form after a win at Aintree earlier this month and despite being up 5lbs for that last success will love the ground and can go well.

ASHOKA @ SP with BetUK – 4.41 Uttoxeter



Another from the Dan Skelton team and looks to have a big chance of adding to his six hurdles wins. Has landed this last three races at Market Rasen and Warwick (twice) and is only 5lbs higher here. Also beat Hyland two runs ago at Warwick and is expected to uphold that form.

CASTLETOWN @ SP with BetUK – 4.32 Kelso



Course and distance winner that saw off Hidden Commander by 8 lengths here last time. Takes on that horse again here on 7lbs worse terms but still only has 10-7 in weight to carry so looks to hold a big chance of going in again for the Lucinda Russell camp.

