Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 2 June

Kicking off the extended Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend on Thursday, 2 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Well Briefed. She goes in the 2m 4f mares’ handicap chase at Uttoxeter this afternoon (3:27). Sheila Lewis’s runner looks well worth backing at neat 9/4 odds today.

A seven-year-old daughter of Mahler, Well Briefed drops in class after two fine recent efforts. It has paid to follow her stable at this horse racing venue down the years too. Now in handicap company, Well Briefed appeals as a potential improver off an attractive mark. She thus rates our horse racing NAP today and here’s why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Well Briefed win?

The Lewis yard does very well with the ammunition it has. For evidence of that, look no further the profitability of its Uttoxeter runners. Had punters backed the inmates of her Brecon stable on top betting sites blind, they would be well up on the bookies. A £1 level stake translates to £17.00 in the black. In Well Briefed, Lewis has a mare who has run some big races in defeat over the last couple of months.

Undaunted by the monstrous task of racing from 36lb out of the handicap at Cheltenham’s April Meeting, she defied no-hoper odds of 250/1 and finished third to a couple of mares rated in the 130s in a Listed race. Although no match for the winner Precious Eleanor, as horse racing results show, Well Briefed only missed second by a head after staying on nicely up the famous hill.

Today’s horse racing NAP looks well-handicapped

She reverted to her current mark of 95 at Warwick last time out and dropped back into novice company. Well Briefed faced an impossible task, however, taking on another couple of mares with ratings of 120+.Again outrunning big odds of 25/1 on horse racing betting sites, she was only home five lengths down on Could Be Trouble.

It was another terrific effort and one that suggests Well Brief is well-handicapped. That’s why she is our horse racing NAP this Thursday under Tabitha Worsley, who takes 3lb off with her claim. A £10 punt on Well Brief with 888Sport at her current price returns £32.50 if she wins with new customers receiving £40 in bonuses after joining.

