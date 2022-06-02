Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland, one from across in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Redcar, Hamilton, Uttoxeter and Leicester all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Leopardstown, Chelmsford and Ffos Las get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Leicester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Chelmsford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Hamilton and one from Redcar, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Redcar, Hamilton, Uttoxeter, Leicester, Leopardstown, Chelmsford and Ffos Las

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – I’M A GAMBLER @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 2.36 Hamilton



Our NAP of the day comes in the form of I’m A Gambler in the third race of the afternoon up in Scotland.

This 3-year-old gelding has two wins in his last three starts, including last tie out at Beverley in a Class 3 Handicap where he won easily by four lengths. Has won in Class 2 company before, when he won at this racecourse in September last year over the same distance as today’s race.

Provided I’m A Gambler gets off to a good start and has no trouble getting out of the traps, he should be there or thereabouts come the final furlong and we fully expect him to have enough to triumph.

NEXT BEST – MARIE PARADIS @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 5.45 Redcar

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the final race of the afternoon at Redcar, where we have sided with Marie Paradis to win this Class 6 Handicap over 10 furlongs.

Boasting two wins in her last four starts, this 4-year-old filly is on a great run and has looked far more consistent since the cheekpieces went on. Marie Paradis will need to improve on tuft today, as she has some lacklustre runs on the turf and seems to go better on the AW tracks.

However, with Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle today and some fine form behind her, not to mention the fair handicap she runs off, Marie Paradis has every chance of success here.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Redcar, Hamilton, Uttoxeter, Leicester, Leopardstown, Chelmsford and Ffos Las on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 50 races:

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.52 Hayadh @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.27 Roshambo @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.02 Pepsi Cat @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.37 Sparkling Red @ 4/5 with Bet UK

4.12 Dandy Dinmont @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Baryshnikov @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.15 King’s Commander @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.45 Marie Paradis (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

1.26 Penalty Charge @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.01 Jaminoz @ 25/1 with Bet UK

2.36 I’m A Gambler (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.11 Bashful @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.46 Will He Dance @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Rose Bandit @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Madame Ambassador @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.07 Bluberry High @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.42 I’m A Starman @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.17 Bagheera Ginge @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.52 Story Of Friends @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.27 Howdilyoudo @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.02 Release The Kraken @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.37 She’s A Rocca @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Miss Tiki @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Jalea Moon @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Mutara @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Convection @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Roach Power @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Tahasun @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Under Fox @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Thornbrook @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Almost An Angel @ 40/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Patrick Sarsfield @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Jungle Cove @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Cairde Go Deo @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Fascinating Shadow @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Rock Of Candy @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Lady Lavina @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.00 Tahani @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.35 Dubai Hope @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.10 Be Fair @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.40 Giewont @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Vivency @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Queen Of The Skies @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Joyful Kit @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.50 Astra Via @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.25 Gats And Co @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.00 Out For Justice @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Ben Lilly @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Karannelle @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Kilchreest Moon @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change