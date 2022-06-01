Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – June 2nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio.

Andrew was among the winners with HEY BOB (9-2) at Cartmel on Wednesday and has five picks on Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2nd.

UTTOXETER 1.07

ARMCHAIR FARMER (system – Fergal O’Brien, second run after wind surgery)

Fergal O’Brien has a useful record with horses having their second start back after a wind operation, scoring with 10 of the 63 qualifiers (16%) for a profit of £20.96 to a £1 level stake at SP. His strike-rate improves to 28% (six wins from 21, +£27.21) in non-handicap hurdles and ARMCHAIR FARMER is taken to build on last month’s encouraging Stratford third.

CHELMSFORD 5.30

LITTLE EDI (system – Richard Spencer/Hollie Doyle on the all-weather)

Richard Spencer-trained all-weather runners show a profit of £18.50 to a £1 level stake at SP when Hollie Doyle takes the ride. Those aged three or younger are seven from 30 for a profit of £27.75 and LITTLE EDI could appreciate the switch to synthetics for the first time after getting no luck in running at Ripon on her latest outing.

FFOS LAS 6.25

GATS AND CO (system – Dr Massini, young handicap chasers)

Progeny of the sire Dr Massini have a great record in handicap chases, with those aged eight or younger landing 123 of their 725 starts (17%) for a profit of £131.87 to a £1 level stake at SP. GATS AND CO contributed with two handicap chase wins at Chepstow earlier this year before landing a novice hunter chase at the same venue on his most recent outing. He only just got up that day but is reunited with Connor Brace tonight and is likely to prove hard to beat.

CHELMSFORD 7.40

NEW DIMENSION (system – sire Ulysees on the all-weather)

Backing all progeny of the sire Ulysees on the all-weather would have found 14 winners from 67 bets (21%) for a profit of £15.56 to the usual £1 stake. NEW DIMENSION was beaten at odds of 1-3 last time but that was on turf and he can bounce back tonight.

CHELMSFORD 8.40

FIRST SNOWFALL (system – Archie Watson, newcomers on Polytrack)

Archie Watson does well with racecourse debutants on Polytrack – regardless of age – scoring with 26 of the 92 qualifiers (28.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £32.54 to a £1 level stake at SP. FIRST SNOWFALL is likely to know her job and can make a winning start to her career.

