Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Thursday 2nd June

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Thursday 2nd June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the day’s fixtures at Leicester, Uttoxeter, Hamilton, Redcar, Ffos Las and Chelmsford to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

FOUNTAINS CHIEF @ SP with BetUK – 1:07 Uttoxeter



In tip-top order having won his opening two races at Worcester and Fontwell. Has recorded those wins by a total of 29 lengths and now up again in trip looks the sort to have more to come.

SIMPLY SONDHEIM @ SP with BetUK – 2:10 Leicester



Was due to run at Lingfield on Monday but the race was abandoned. This George Boughey runner was a good winner at Hamilton – up 6lbs for that win, but looked to have a bit up his sleeve and can defy the extra burden. William Buick, who rode that last day is on again too and with just four career runs will have more improvement to come.

I’M A GAMBLER @ SP with BetUK – 2:36 Hamilton



Came with a cracking late run at Beverley at the weekend to win going away by 3 3/4 lengths. This Mark Johnston-trained 3 year-old has now won 5 of his 14 starts and is back for more with just 5 days between drinks. Up 6lbs here so more needed and also up in grade but is a CD winner here at Hamilton too and after that recent success it’s no doubting he’s currently in great shape.

KIDWAH @ SP with BetUK – 3:02 Redcar



Won well on debut at Doncaster back in November – has had another winter to strengthen up and the William Haggas yard, who have a 40% strike-rate with their 3 year-olds at the track, remain in good order.

