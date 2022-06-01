Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Thursday 2nd June

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Thursday 2nd June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the day’s fixtures at Leicester, Uttoxeter, Hamilton, Redcar, Ffos Las and Chelmsford to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
FOUNTAINS CHIEF @ SP with BetUK – 1:07 Uttoxeter
In tip-top order having won his opening two races at Worcester and Fontwell. Has recorded those wins by a total of 29 lengths and now up again in trip looks the sort to have more to come.
SIMPLY SONDHEIM @ SP with BetUK – 2:10 Leicester
Was due to run at Lingfield on Monday but the race was abandoned. This George Boughey runner was a good winner at Hamilton – up 6lbs for that win, but looked to have a bit up his sleeve and can defy the extra burden. William Buick, who rode that last day is on again too and with just four career runs will have more improvement to come.
I’M A GAMBLER @ SP with BetUK – 2:36 Hamilton
Came with a cracking late run at Beverley at the weekend to win going away by 3 3/4 lengths. This Mark Johnston-trained 3 year-old has now won 5 of his 14 starts and is back for more with just 5 days between drinks. Up 6lbs here so more needed and also up in grade but is a CD winner here at Hamilton too and after that recent success it’s no doubting he’s currently in great shape.
KIDWAH @ SP with BetUK – 3:02 Redcar
Won well on debut at Doncaster back in November – has had another winter to strengthen up and the William Haggas yard, who have a 40% strike-rate with their 3 year-olds at the track, remain in good order.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets