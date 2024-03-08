Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has tipped Liverpool to appoint Steven Gerrard as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. Redknapp acknowledged Gerrard’s shortcomings at Aston Villa but claimed he could make a difference if he got the right players for his system.

Harry Redknapp Explains Why Liverpool Should Appoint Steven Gerrard As Jurgen Klopp’s Successor

Liverpool manager Klopp has announced his decision to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season. The German — one of the best tacticians on the planet — has won it all with the Reds, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

From Xabi Alonso to Roberto De Zerbi, many top managers have been linked with the Liverpool job, but Redknapp believes there is one more candidate who deserves to be in the running. Explaining why he was picking Gerrard despite his poor record at Aston Villa, Redknapp told BetVictor (via The Daily Star):

“I’m going to say somebody and people are going to think that I’m off my head, but I would give it to Steven Gerrard.

“I know people will say that he was a failure at Aston Villa and it didn’t go great there, but he’s a Liverpool man and was an incredible player for them. He’s got passion for the game and I used to listen to him speak when he was at Rangers and always thought he was going to be top drawer. I would love to see him manage Liverpool.”

Redknapp also emphasized the importance of having the right players, using Unai Emery as an example.

He added:

“You need the right players in order to perform well as a manager.

“Look at Unai Emery at Aston Villa – he went to Arsenal and was no good but has gone to Villa and is doing a great job. It’s a different club with different players and the circumstances are different – it just worked for him there. I’m in Steven Gerrard’s corner for this one.”

A Look At Steven Gerrard’s Managerial Career

Gerrard, who is arguably the greatest midfielder in Liverpool’s history, started his managerial career with a stint as the Reds’ youth coach. He managed Liverpool U18 and Youth League teams before taking the Rangers job in June 2018. Between June 2018 and November 2021, Gerrard oversaw 192 games, taking the Scottish outfit to 124 wins, 41 draws, and 27 defeats. Under his tutelage, Rangers won the Scottish championship in the 2020-21 season.

Gerrard came on as Aston Villa’s manager in November 2021 but only lasted 11 months on the job, getting the sack after suffering 19 defeats in only 40 games. The ex-England international won just 13 matches during his short Aston Villa reign.

In July 2023, Gerrard was appointed manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. He has managed them in 24 games so far, recording nine wins, seven draws, and eight losses.