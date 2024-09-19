American Football

Green Bay’s Jordan Love (knee) has a chance to start in Week 3 vs. the Titans

Zach Wolpin
In Week 1, the Packers were on the road for a neutral site game vs. the Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. Green Bay lost 34-29 in a wire-to-wire matchup that went down to the final play. However, the Packers lost more than just a game in Week 1. Their franchise QB Jordan Love suffered a knee injury on the second to last play of the game. 

At the time, it was reported that the 25-year-old would miss roughly three-to-six weeks with the knee injury. Green Bay was lucky that Love didn’t suffer anything significant. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke news about Jordan Love. He noted that there is a chance the former first-round pick plays in Week 3 vs. the Titans. Love’s knee injury might not have been as serious as it seemed in the first place. A great sign for the Packers.

Jordan Love is on track to return sooner than he was initially projected


When Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in Week 1, the Packers estimated he would miss about a month of play. However, Love is recovering quickly and has begun practicing again. While Love was out in Week 2, Malik Willis started for the Packers and did enough to help the team win. Green Bay kept the ball on the ground, rushing 53 times for 261 yards vs. the Colts. The Packers are comfortable with Willis starting in Week 3 but there is a chance that Jordan Love can play.

One source told Adam Schefter that it’s “50-50 at best” for Love to play on Sunday vs. Tennessee. This is incredible news for the Packers who were able to bounce back with a win in Week 2. Even if Love doesn’t play in Week 3, he’s in a position to make his return in Week 4 vs. Minnesota. Sooner than the Packers anticipated. In Week 1 vs. the Eagles, Love was 17-35 for 260 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Green Bay is on the road in Week 3 to

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

