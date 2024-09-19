Green Bay’s Jordan Love (knee) has a chance to start in Week 3 vs. the Titans

In Week 1, the Packers were on the road for a neutral site game vs. the Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. Green Bay lost 34-29 in a wire-to-wire matchup that went down to the final play. However, the Packers lost more than just a game in Week 1. Their franchise QB Jordan Love suffered a knee injury on the second to last play of the game.

At the time, it was reported that the 25-year-old would miss roughly three-to-six weeks with the knee injury. Green Bay was lucky that Love didn’t suffer anything significant. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke news about Jordan Love. He noted that there is a chance the former first-round pick plays in Week 3 vs. the Titans. Love’s knee injury might not have been as serious as it seemed in the first place. A great sign for the Packers.

Jordan Love is on track to return sooner than he was initially projected

Despite what was projected to be a 3-to-4 week absence due to his knee injury, there is a chance that Packers QB Jordan Love can make it back in time to start Sunday at the Titans. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week,” said one source. “It’s definitely day-by-day like… pic.twitter.com/O1sJ8M0Zmk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2024



When Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in Week 1, the Packers estimated he would miss about a month of play. However, Love is recovering quickly and has begun practicing again. While Love was out in Week 2, Malik Willis started for the Packers and did enough to help the team win. Green Bay kept the ball on the ground, rushing 53 times for 261 yards vs. the Colts. The Packers are comfortable with Willis starting in Week 3 but there is a chance that Jordan Love can play.

One source told Adam Schefter that it’s “50-50 at best” for Love to play on Sunday vs. Tennessee. This is incredible news for the Packers who were able to bounce back with a win in Week 2. Even if Love doesn’t play in Week 3, he’s in a position to make his return in Week 4 vs. Minnesota. Sooner than the Packers anticipated. In Week 1 vs. the Eagles, Love was 17-35 for 260 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Green Bay is on the road in Week 3 to