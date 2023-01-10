College Football

Georgia and Alabama Very Early Favorites to be 2024 College Football Championship Winner

David Evans
With the end of the college football season on Monday evening, attention has already turned to the 2024 College Football Playoff at some sportsbooks. Teams at the head of the College Football Championship Winner market with BetOnline include Georgia at +300, Alabama at +600, Ohio State at +800, and USC at +1200.

Georgia Has 25% Chance to Repeat According to Sportsbooks

After the Georgia Bulldogs won back-to-back CFP National Championship on Monday evening, they were quickly installed as the favorites to repeat in 2024. Sportsbooks around the globe wasted no time in pricing up the College Football Championship Winner 2024 with SportsLens favorite, BetOnline giving Georgia odds of +300 (25%) to repeat for a third consecutive year.

Following them in the market are Alabama, Ohio State and USC.  It is the usual contenders that lead the way, but this year’s Cinderella team, TCU are unlikely to do similar next year according to the odds. TCU’s odds of +5000 mean that they have just a two percent chance of following up this year’s runner-up finish with a win in 2024.

With the number one recruit in the country, quarterback Arch Manning heading to Texas, their price sits at +2800 alongside Notre Dame, who will have Sam Hartman at the helm to start next season. Both teams are given a 3.4 percent chance of taking home the biggest trophy in sport according to BetOnline.

According to BetOnline‘s Dave Mason, the most popular teams being bet at the moment are Georgia, LSU, USC, Alabama, and Florida State.

If you like a big underdog, you could look at North Carolina at +10000 with superstar quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. The Tar Heels have also done good work in the transfer portal and should return plenty of starters.

Much of the same can be said of their neighbors to the south. South Carolina can look to build around quarterback Spencer Rattler should he decide to stay. Rattler has impressed over the last few games and seems to finally be finding his feet at the college level. The Gamecocks are currently priced at +15000.

Odds for College Football Championship Winner 2024 with BetOnline

Team Odds
Georgia +300
Alabama +600
Ohio State +800
USC +1200
Michigan +1400
LSU +1400
Florida State +1800
Clemson +2000
Penn State +2200
Notre Dame +2800
Tennessee +2800
Texas +2800
Oregon +3300
Washington +3300
TCU +5000
Utah +5000
Oklahoma +6600
Texas A&M +6600
Oregon State +10000
North Carolina +10000
Wisconsin +10000
UCLA +12500
Ole Miss +12500
Auburn +12500
Kansas State +15000
South Carolina +15000
Mississippi State +15000
Miami +15000
Florida +15000
Iowa +15000
Minnesota +15000
Tulane +20000
NC State +20000
Oklahoma State +20000
Kentucky +20000
Arkansas +20000
Baylor +20000
Purdue +25000
Missouri +25000
Michigan State +25000
Illinois +25000
Colorado +25000
Louisville +25000
Maryland +25000
Iowa State +27500
Pittsburgh +27500
West Virginia +27500
Texas Tech +27500
Syracuse +27500
Duke +30000
Arizona State +30000
Kansas +30000
Wake Forest +30000
Virginia Tech +30000
Georgia Tech +40000
Washington State +40000
Indiana +50000
California +50000
Boston College +50000
Virginia +50000
Cincinnati +50000
Arizona +50000
Houston +50000
Vanderbilt +50000
Stanford +50000
Northwestern +50000
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
