The Brad H Cox-trained First Mission has been scratched from Saturday’s Preakness Stakes – the second leg of the US Triple Crown – on veterinarian advice. This means the Preakness Stakes field is down to just 7 runners, but still headed in the betting by recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/11 | National Treasure 9/4 | Blazing Sevens 7/1

First Mission Scratched From 2023 Preakness Stakes

The Brad H. Cox are yet to win the Preakness Stakes and unfortunately that’s not going to change this year as their big hope First Mission has been scratched from the race.

First Mission, who we last saw winning the Lexington Stakes, had been the general Preakness Stakes second favorite in the betting, behind the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, but on the eve of the Pimlico race has been taken out due to vet’s advice and is still being cared for at the Rood and Riddle hospital in Kentucky.

Godolphin bloodstock director Michael Banahan said “We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern, and we are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track,”.

This late scratching comes off the back of 5 horses that were taken out of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month just days before the race – including the hot favorite Forte, who had beaten the eventual winner Mage in the Florida Derby in the build-up to the race.

Mage Now The Red-Hot Preakness Favorite

With no First Mission, the best US horse racing sportsbooks have reacted by cutting the Kentucky Derby winner Mage to odds on (8/11).

Mage will be looking to become the 37th horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes and also keep his dreams of then becoming the 14th US Triple Crown winner alive.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby



National Treasure Into Preakness Stakes Second Favorite

The Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure (9/4) has now been catapulted into second favorite for the 2023 Preakness Stakes as the poweful hand stable look for a record-breaking eighth win in the second US Triple Crown race.

Blazing Sevens, who was third in the Blue Grass Stakes last time out, is the general third favorite at 7/1, with the other four runners 20/1+.

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 7 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

