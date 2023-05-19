Horse Racing

First Mission Scratched From Preakness Stakes Leaving Just 7 Pimlico Runners

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
First Mission
First Mission

The Brad H Cox-trained First Mission has been scratched from Saturday’s Preakness Stakes – the second leg of the US Triple Crown – on veterinarian advice. This means the Preakness Stakes field is down to just 7 runners, but still headed in the betting by recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/11 | National Treasure 9/4 | Blazing Sevens 7/1

First Mission Scratched From 2023 Preakness Stakes

The Brad H. Cox are yet to win the Preakness Stakes and unfortunately that’s not going to change this year as their big hope First Mission has been scratched from the race.

First Mission, who we last saw winning the Lexington Stakes, had been the general Preakness Stakes second favorite in the betting, behind the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, but on the eve of the Pimlico race has been taken out due to vet’s advice and is still being cared for at the Rood and Riddle hospital in Kentucky.

Godolphin bloodstock director Michael Banahan said “We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern, and we are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track,”.

This late scratching comes off the back of 5 horses that were taken out of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month just days before the race – including the hot favorite Forte, who had beaten the eventual winner Mage in the Florida Derby in the build-up to the race.

Mage Now The Red-Hot Preakness Favorite

With no First Mission, the best US horse racing sportsbooks have reacted by cutting the Kentucky Derby winner Mage to odds on (8/11).

Mage will be looking to become the 37th horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes and also keep his dreams of then becoming the 14th US Triple Crown winner alive.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby

 

National Treasure Into Preakness Stakes Second Favorite

The Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure (9/4) has now been catapulted into second favorite for the 2023 Preakness Stakes as the poweful hand stable look for a record-breaking eighth win in the second US Triple Crown race.

Blazing Sevens, who was third in the Blue Grass Stakes last time out, is the general third favorite at 7/1, with the other four runners 20/1+.

RELATED: How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Also Won The Preakness Stakes?

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 7 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Preakness Stakes Betting Offers For 2023 Pimlico Race

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
national treasure1
Horse Racing

LATEST 2023 Preakness Stakes Trifecta Picks: Best 1-2-3 Tips For The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans

Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
horse usa
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

You can bet on the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State, by signing up with the respected USA offshore sportsbooks listed below – and grab some nice horse racing free…

preakness stakes new
Horse Racing
Everygame Preakness Stakes Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The Everygame Preakness Stakes free bets can get you three lots of $250 to use on horse racing. That means there’s a maximum of $750 to get your hands on…

preakness stakes
Horse Racing
BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes simplification
Horse Racing
BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES
Horse Racing
BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Arrow to top