The First Mission Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the Lexington Stakes winner at +240 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the Godolphin horse give trainer Brad H.Cox his first success in “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown”?



First Mission Preakness Stakes Odds



We didn’t see First Mission in the Kentucky Derby, so this Godolphin-owned 3 year-old will head to Pimlico racecourse on May 20 fresher than most.

He was last seen in action winning the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland (watch below) on what was only his third career start.

First Mission has now won two of his three career outings and is also yet to finish out of the first two.

He’ll also be hoping to give trainer Brad H.Cox his debut win in the Preakness Stakes, while if riding jockey Luis Saez will also be rewarded with his first “Run For The Black-Eyed Susans”.

According to the US horse racing sportsbooks, First Mission is the biggest danger to the Preakness Stakes favorite – Mage.

First Mission Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $276,500

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Mage +150

First Mission + 240

Disarm + 800

National Treasure +1000

Perform +1400

Blazing Stevens +1400

Confidence Game +1800

Red Route One + 2500

Henry Q +3300

Chase The Chaos +5000

II Miracolo +6600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: First Mission Winning The 2023 Lexington Stakes



