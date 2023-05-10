Horse Racing

First Mission Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Lexington Stakes Winner Heading To Pimlico

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
First Mission
First Mission

The First Mission Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the Lexington Stakes winner at +240 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the Godolphin horse give trainer Brad H.Cox his first success in “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown”?

Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

First Mission Preakness Stakes Odds

Godolphin silksWe didn’t see First Mission in the Kentucky Derby, so this Godolphin-owned 3 year-old will head to Pimlico racecourse on May 20 fresher than most.

He was last seen in action winning the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland (watch below) on what was only his third career start.

First Mission has now won two of his three career outings and is also yet to finish out of the first two.

He’ll also be hoping to give trainer Brad H.Cox his debut win in the Preakness Stakes, while if riding jockey Luis Saez will also be rewarded with his first “Run For The Black-Eyed Susans”.

According to the US horse racing sportsbooks, First Mission is the biggest danger to the Preakness Stakes favorite – Mage.

First Mission Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 3
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $276,500
  • Trainer: Brad H.Cox
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)

Bet on First Mission for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +240. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Mage +150
  • First Mission + 240
  • Disarm + 800
  • National Treasure +1000
  • Perform +1400
  • Blazing Stevens +1400
  • Confidence Game +1800
  • Red Route One + 2500
  • Henry Q +3300
  • Chase The Chaos +5000
  • II Miracolo +6600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: First Mission Winning The 2023 Lexington Stakes

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Mage
Horse Racing

LATEST Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite

Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
Kentucky Derby how to bet
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Kentucky Derby in Washington DC | DC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 7 2023

The Kentucky Derby is a beloved fixture in the US sports scene, and there are many brilliant Washington DC Sports Betting sites that can help you get in on the…

jeff siegel
Horse Racing
Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions: Derma Sotogake to Win
Author image David Evans  •  May 6 2023

Horse racing expert Jeff Siegel has unveiled his Kentucky Derby 2023 picks and predictions, with a focus on longshots at Churchill Downs. The 149th Run for the Roses takes place…

derma sotogake
Horse Racing
Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions: Fade Tapit Trice, Back Derma Sotogake
Author image David Evans  •  May 6 2023
two phils
Horse Racing
Andy Serling Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions: Two Phil’s to Win
Author image David Evans  •  May 6 2023
kentucky derby betting
Horse Racing
MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 5 2023
Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Final Runners For 2023 Churchill Downs Race
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 5 2023
Arrow to top