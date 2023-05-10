The First Mission Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the Lexington Stakes winner at +240 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the Godolphin horse give trainer Brad H.Cox his first success in “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown”?
Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
First Mission Preakness Stakes Odds
We didn’t see First Mission in the Kentucky Derby, so this Godolphin-owned 3 year-old will head to Pimlico racecourse on May 20 fresher than most.
He was last seen in action winning the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland (watch below) on what was only his third career start.
First Mission has now won two of his three career outings and is also yet to finish out of the first two.
He’ll also be hoping to give trainer Brad H.Cox his debut win in the Preakness Stakes, while if riding jockey Luis Saez will also be rewarded with his first “Run For The Black-Eyed Susans”.
According to the US horse racing sportsbooks, First Mission is the biggest danger to the Preakness Stakes favorite – Mage.
First Mission Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 3
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $276,500
- Trainer: Brad H.Cox
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)
Bet on First Mission for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +240. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Mage +150
- First Mission + 240
- Disarm + 800
- National Treasure +1000
- Perform +1400
- Blazing Stevens +1400
- Confidence Game +1800
- Red Route One + 2500
- Henry Q +3300
- Chase The Chaos +5000
- II Miracolo +6600
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: First Mission Winning The 2023 Lexington Stakes
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023