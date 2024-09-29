Soccer

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Bruno Fernandes’ Dismissal Fuels Old Trafford Embarrassment

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Lose to Tottenham
Manchester United Lose to Tottenham

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes received a red card in the first half as the hosts succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, September 29. The defeat — the Red Devils’ joint-heaviest of the 2024-25 season — has left them in 12th place in the league rankings. Spurs, meanwhile, have climbed to eighth place, opening up a three-point lead over the Mancunians.

Bruno Fernandes Sees Red in One-Sided First Half

Having drawn their last two games in all competitions, Man Utd were eager to return to winning ways against Spurs in front of the Old Trafford faithful. Unfortunately, the hosts did not get the start they wanted. In the second minute, Marcus Rashford made inroads into the final third, going full tilt toward the box. Micky van de Ven, however, read his intentions, intercepted the ball, and led a blistering counter-attack. The defender penetrated the Manchester United box from the right side and zipped a low cross across the face of the goal, allowing Brennan Johnson to tap it in.

Their confidence boosted by the early goal, Tottenham took complete control of the game. In the 11th minute, James Maddison went through on goal and tried to squeeze the ball into the near post. Andre Onana, however, was alert and rushed off his line to deny the No. 10. Nine minutes later, Johnson dispatched an excellent striker from the right side of the box, agonizingly getting denied by the left post.

United were already in a tough spot, as Spurs were all over them. Things became completely unmanageable in the 42nd minute, as captain Fernandes saw a red card for an apparent studs-up challenge on Maddison. The Portugal international appealed his innocence but the referee did not change his original decision.

Spurs Finish Manchester United Off in the Second Half

After firmly dominating the game in the first half, Tottenham Hotspur picked up right where they left off in the second 45. Just a couple of minutes into the second 45, Spurs went 2-0 up, with Dejan Kulusevski scoring the insurance goal. Johnson’s deflected delivery fell to Kulusevski, who steered the ball home acrobatically with the outside of his left foot.

The Lilywhites landed the knockout blow in the 77th minute, with Dominic Solanke popping up with the third goal of the game. From a corner, Pepe Sarr nudged the ball toward the goal, allowing Solanke to poke it in from point-blank range. Spurs created nine big chances and ended the game with an xG of 4.67. Had they been a little more clinical, Man Utd would have suffered an even bigger embarrassment.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Lose to Tottenham
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Bruno Fernandes’ Dismissal Fuels Old Trafford Embarrassment

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2024
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Soccer
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 27 2024

Bumbling heavyweights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will look to begin their ascension toward the top six of the Premier League table when they meet this weekend. Continue reading to…

Wojciech Szczesny To Join Barcelona
Soccer
Report: Contract Details Emerge As Barcelona Closes in on Wojciech Szczesny
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 27 2024

Barcelona has reportedly decided to sign former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to fill in for recently injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Despite hanging up his gloves earlier this summer, the 34-year-old…

Chelsea Coach Graham Potter
Soccer
“It was almost like the perfect storm” – Former Manager Graham Potter Reveals What Resulted in His Early Sacking at Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 27 2024
Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Retires
Soccer
“I am surprised a lot” – Ivan Zamorano Inisists Real Madrid Must Learn To Live Without ‘Irreplaceable’ Toni Kroos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 27 2024
Manchester United Man Bruno Fernandes Celebrating A Goal
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Players In UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes is in 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 27 2024
Manchester City Pep Guardiola and Rodri
Soccer
“I can’t see him just doing the ordinary” – Gary Neville Backs Manchester United Boss Pep Guardiola to Devise an Unorthodox Plan to Deal With Rodri Absence
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 26 2024
Arrow to top