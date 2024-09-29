Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes received a red card in the first half as the hosts succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, September 29. The defeat — the Red Devils’ joint-heaviest of the 2024-25 season — has left them in 12th place in the league rankings. Spurs, meanwhile, have climbed to eighth place, opening up a three-point lead over the Mancunians.

Bruno Fernandes Sees Red in One-Sided First Half

Having drawn their last two games in all competitions, Man Utd were eager to return to winning ways against Spurs in front of the Old Trafford faithful. Unfortunately, the hosts did not get the start they wanted. In the second minute, Marcus Rashford made inroads into the final third, going full tilt toward the box. Micky van de Ven, however, read his intentions, intercepted the ball, and led a blistering counter-attack. The defender penetrated the Manchester United box from the right side and zipped a low cross across the face of the goal, allowing Brennan Johnson to tap it in.

Their confidence boosted by the early goal, Tottenham took complete control of the game. In the 11th minute, James Maddison went through on goal and tried to squeeze the ball into the near post. Andre Onana, however, was alert and rushed off his line to deny the No. 10. Nine minutes later, Johnson dispatched an excellent striker from the right side of the box, agonizingly getting denied by the left post.

United were already in a tough spot, as Spurs were all over them. Things became completely unmanageable in the 42nd minute, as captain Fernandes saw a red card for an apparent studs-up challenge on Maddison. The Portugal international appealed his innocence but the referee did not change his original decision.

Spurs Finish Manchester United Off in the Second Half

After firmly dominating the game in the first half, Tottenham Hotspur picked up right where they left off in the second 45. Just a couple of minutes into the second 45, Spurs went 2-0 up, with Dejan Kulusevski scoring the insurance goal. Johnson’s deflected delivery fell to Kulusevski, who steered the ball home acrobatically with the outside of his left foot.

The Lilywhites landed the knockout blow in the 77th minute, with Dominic Solanke popping up with the third goal of the game. From a corner, Pepe Sarr nudged the ball toward the goal, allowing Solanke to poke it in from point-blank range. Spurs created nine big chances and ended the game with an xG of 4.67. Had they been a little more clinical, Man Utd would have suffered an even bigger embarrassment.