Everton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton vs Aston Villa live stream

Everton vs Aston Villa Preview

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they have failed to win 12 of their last 13 Premier League matches. Recently manager Rafael Benitez was relieved of his duties and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will be expected to turn things around at Goodison Park. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have failed to win their last three league matches and Steven Gerrard will demand a strong reaction from his players here. Villa have done well against Everton recently and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against the Toffees. Check out the best Everton vs Aston Villa betting offers

When does Everton vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Aston Villa kicks off at 12:30 pm BST, on the 22nd of January, at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Aston Villa Team News

Everton team news

Everton will be without the services of Allan, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph due to injuries. Alexander Iwobi is away on international duty.

Everton predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa team news

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be without Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba due to injuries. Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are away on international duty.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Everton: Martinez; Cash, Hause, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

