Everton vs Aston Villa prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Everton vs Aston Villa prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

43 seconds ago

on

Everton will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
 

Match Info Date: 22nd January 2022 Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST, Goodison Park.

Bet £10 on Everton vs Aston Villa Get £40 In Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Everton are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in their last six Premier League matches and the home side will be desperate to bounce back strongly.
 
Rafael Benitez has been sacked after this small round of results and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can get their act together and secure all three points here.
 
Everton have failed to win twelve of their last 13 Premier League matches.
 
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in the last six league matches and they will be under pressure to grind out a positive result as well.
 
Villa have done well against Everton in recent seasons and they are unbeaten In five of their last six meetings against the Merseyside outfit.
 

Everton vs Aston Villa prediction: Everton 2-2 Aston Villa @29/2 with Bet365 Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on Bet365 and back our prediction

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five matches against Everton. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
 
Aston Villa have kept a clean sheet in their last two meetings against Everton. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 14 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

Everton vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get a draw at 23/10.

Bet on a draw at 23/10 with Bet365

Everton vs Aston Villa Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Everton vs Aston Villa from Bet365: Match-winner: Everton: 15/8 with Bet365 Draw: 23/10 with Bet365 Aston Villa: 6/4 with Bet365 Total Goals: Over 2.5: 42/41 with Bet365 Under: 10/11 with Bet365

Everton vs Aston Villa Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £40 Free Bets & £10 Casino Bonus
