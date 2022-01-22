Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Everton are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in their last six Premier League matches and the home side will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Rafael Benitez has been sacked after this small round of results and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can get their act together and secure all three points here.

Everton have failed to win twelve of their last 13 Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in the last six league matches and they will be under pressure to grind out a positive result as well.

Villa have done well against Everton in recent seasons and they are unbeaten In five of their last six meetings against the Merseyside outfit.