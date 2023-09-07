Voting unanimously in favour of the reigning Super Bowl champions, see below to see what the experts are predicting as we dissect the ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions picks.

ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks

Each and every one of ESPN’s expert staff writers have sided with the Chiefs ahead of Thursday night.

Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Mike Clay, Kimberley Martin, Jason Reid, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, Lindsey Thiry and Seth Wickersham all concur that the Detroit Lions will fall to defeat in a mightily tough season opener.

Over the past 20 years, the road team has tasted victory on five occasions, which bodes well for the ESPN experts. Kansas also went 7-1 at Arrowhead last year, while the Lions themselves haven’t managed to get the better of the Chiefs in 12 years.

Although Detroit enter the 2023/24 season with one of the best defenses in the NFL, they will of course line-up against its best offensive, led by the league’s leading creator-in-chief Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning MVP ended a glittering season by snatching a second career Super Bowl from the jaws of the Eagles. It is worth noting that since 2001, reigning Lomabrdi trophy holders are 18-4 Week 1 the following season, and 13-6-3 ATS.

