NFL

ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks: Experts Concur in Clean Sweep For Kansas

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks
ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks

Voting unanimously in favour of the reigning Super Bowl champions, see below to see what the experts are predicting as we dissect the ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions picks.

ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks

Each and every one of ESPN’s expert staff writers have sided with the Chiefs ahead of Thursday night.

Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Mike Clay, Kimberley Martin, Jason Reid, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, Lindsey Thiry and Seth Wickersham all concur that the Detroit Lions will fall to defeat in a mightily tough season opener.

Over the past 20 years, the road team has tasted victory on five occasions, which bodes well for the ESPN experts. Kansas also went 7-1 at Arrowhead last year, while the Lions themselves haven’t managed to get the better of the Chiefs in 12 years.

Although Detroit enter the 2023/24 season with one of the best defenses in the NFL, they will of course line-up against its best offensive, led by the league’s leading creator-in-chief Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning MVP ended a glittering season by snatching a second career Super Bowl from the jaws of the Eagles. It is worth noting that since 2001, reigning Lomabrdi trophy holders are 18-4 Week 1 the following season, and 13-6-3 ATS.

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks
NFL

LATEST ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks: Experts Concur in Clean Sweep For Kansas

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3min
rsz should i draft adam thielen panthers wrs fantasy outlook in 2023
NFL
Panthers Injury Report: Top Two WRs Miss Practice, Questionable For Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  47min

Bryce Young will be starting his NFL career on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers hit the road to play against the Atlanta Falcons, and the rookie quarterback could be limited…

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arkansas
NFL
BetOnline Betting Offer For Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Free Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  50min

Ahead of the NFL curtain raiser on Thursday, BetOnline are giving new users the chance to claim up to $1000 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions free bets to…

NFL Power Rankings Week 1
NFL
Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Bonuses On Thursday: Claim $4,250 Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
USATSI 21281342 168397130 lowres
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Favored To Throw Most Passing TDs For A Third Time In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
marquez valdes scantling
NFL
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Jerick McKinnon Fantasy Projections Should You Draft McKinnon in Fantasy This Year
NFL
Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Arrow to top